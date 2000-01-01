His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with top graduates from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences’ (MBRU) Class of 2024. His Highness commended the MBRU graduates for their dedication and perseverance in striving for excellence throughout their educational journey. He urged them to continue their commitment to excellence as they transition into their professional careers, noting that their achievements will inspirefuture generations of medical professionals.His Highness encouraged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of knowledge, as their contributions will shape the future of healthcare and enhance the wellbeing of society. Highlighting efforts to reinforcethe UAE and Dubai's position as a centre for excellence in medicine, health sciences, and scientific research, His Highnessunderscored the role of institutions like MBRU as well as healthcare professionals in the nation's progress. MBRU is a pioneering institution that significantly contributes to expanding scientific research and innovation, as well as empowering the next generation of national talent, he added. The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of MBRU and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, said: “I extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unwavering support. His visionary leadership in establishing Dubai Health and his dedication to advancing healthcare and education in Dubai have been instrumental in shaping the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). We take immense pride in our graduates who embody the values and aspirations of our nation. We are confident they will make significant contributions to the field of healthcare, both locally and on the global stage.” Also present at the meeting were Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the MBRU Council and Dubai Health Board Member; His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Health; and Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Provost of MBRU and, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health. At the event, Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said: “We extend our sincerest thanks and profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for meeting our graduates and celebrating their remarkable achievements. This moment is a profound honour for both our graduates and us. Inspired by a visionary leader whose foresight has shaped the trajectory of healthcare and education, our graduates now stand as inspiring role models for excellence across all fields.” Addressing the gathering, His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif shared: “The gathering highlights His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in the field of medicine and health sciences. Under his vision, our integrated academic health system was established to empower all learners, from students to experienced clinicians, with a scholarly-driven ethos that not only advances the healthcare field but directly translates to better care for our patients at Dubai Health. We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our graduates and alumni and remain dedicated to nurturing talent and developing the next generation of healthcare professionals.” The 2024 graduating class from MBRU included 153 graduates from 24 programmes, spanning the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery, and the Deanship of Graduate Medical Education. Nearly 40% of the graduates were young Emiratis, with the remaining graduates representing 27 different nationalities. The diversity of the graduating class highlights MBRU’s commitment to advancing healthcare on both a local and global scale.