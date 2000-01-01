The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense and the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundationhave signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the objective of enhancing and supporting strategic partnerships, promoting exchange of expertise, and strengtheningcollaboration between government entities. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense, and His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation. The two parties welcomed the agreement, which will bolster their mutual capabilities to forge effective partnerships and improve coordination in implementing the latest safetyand preventive solutionsthroughout the Emirate of Dubai. The collaboration boosts ongoing efforts to safeguard life and property, improve fire prevention and response, and enhance the overall safety and security of residents across the emirate. It also aligns with the strategic goal of making Dubai one of the world’s safest cities. HE Lieutenant General Al Matrooshiemphasised that the MoU underscores the commitment of both the Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense and the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to foster successful strategic partnerships within the emirate. The agreement marks an important step in terms of enhancing quality of life for all residents of Dubai and in harnessing advanced technology to ensure their protection and safety, he added. “We are confident that more innovative solutions can be developed together in this field.” On his behalf, HE Al Mutawareiterated that the MoU marks a crucial step towards meeting the most stringent standards and elevating safety in buildings and facilities overseen by the Foundationin Dubai. This, in turn, will serve to strengthen Dubai's reputation as one of the world’s safest cities, he said. “The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, in partnership with the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense, is committed to enhancing safety in the emirate by engaging strategic partners to support the implementation of best practices and the latest cutting-edge technologies, with the goal of achieving a safer and more sustainable future,” he added. On the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony, a delegation from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation visited the main operations room at the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense. The team also undertook a tour of the Dubai Civil Defense readiness room, concluding the visit at the Marhaba customer service centre. During the visit, the delegation was provideda comprehensive overview of advanced communication programmes, customer satisfaction review systems, and various other strategies in place to enhance the standard of public services.