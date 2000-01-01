The Summer Team Games Tournament was successfully concluded with remarkable participation of the youth & junior teams of Dubai clubs; these are Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl & Hatta. The Tournament was organized by Dubai Sports Council as part of its policy to attract & develop sports talents 2023 – 2033 and to support the clubs' efforts in preparing teams for the competitions of the upcoming sports season 2024 – 2025. Participants in the Tournament competed in volleyball, basketball & handball competitions. Al-Nasr Sports Club's Team won 1st place in youth category of the volleyball competition, followed by Shabab Al-Ahli Club's Team in the 2nd place & Al-Wasl counterpart in the 3rd place, while Shabab Al-Ahli Team secured 1st place in juniors' category, followed by Al-Nasr Team in the 2nd place, Al-Wasl in the 3rd place & then Hatta in the 4th place. Al-Nasr Sports Team won the youth category's title in the basketball competition, followed by Shabab Al-Ahli Team in the 2nd place & A-Wasl in the 3rd place. In juniors' category, Shabab Al-Ahli Team gained 1st place, followed by Al-Nasr Team in the 2nd place & then Al-Wasl came 3rd. In the handball competition, Al-Wasl Team won 1st place in youth & juniors categories, followed by Shabab Al-Ahli in the 2nd place of both categories, while the UAE Juniors Handball National Team secured 3rd place in youth category & Al-Nasr came 3rd in juniors' category. The Summer Team Games Tournament was held with participation of 260 players from youth & juniors categories, who competed in 39 matches throughout the three competitions of the Tournament; distributed as follows: 18 matches in basketball competition, 12 matches in handball competition & 9 matches in volleyball competition. The Tournament was played via the round-robin competition system. The volleyball competition took place at Shabab Al-Ahli Club Hall in Qusais, while the basketball competition was scheduled at Al-Nasr Club Hall and the handball competition was held at Al-Wasl Club Hall. The Tournament's matches contribute to the preparation of clubs' teams for the official competitions, as juniors & youth are provided with unique opportunities to participate in several matches aiming to improve their skills & physical fitness and enrich experiences before the launch of the sports season, and therefore they will be competent to attain remarkable achievements & titles.