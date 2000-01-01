Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Tianjin Sub-council (CCPIT Tianjin). The agreement is aimed at supporting the expansion of Chinese investors into Dubai and assisting them with establishing and growing their businesses in the emirate, in addition to enhancing the ability of companies operating in Dubai to enter the Chinese market and build promising business partnerships in Tianjin. Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will cooperate to enhance relationships between the business communities in Dubai and Tianjin with the goal of stimulating the growth of trade and bilateral investments. The agreement focuses on diverse sectors and areas of collaboration to contribute tostrengthening bilateral economic relations. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Mr. Chen Liyu, Vice Chairman of CCPIT Tianjin, as part of a meeting between the parties hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting the international expansion of businesses operating in Dubai into strategically important global markets, attracting foreign investments and international companies to the emirate, and strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investments. The organisationis committed to playing a key role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seek to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next ten years and consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.