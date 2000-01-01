His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,today receivedHis Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China,who is visiting the UAEas the head of a high-level delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed HE Li Qiang and his accompanying delegation and expressed the hope that the visit will further strengthen the bilateral relationsbetween the two nations.

An official reception ceremony for the visiting delegationwas held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which the national anthem of the People's Republic of China was played.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid greeted members of the delegation, while the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China shook hands with Their Highnesses theSheikhs and other senior officials.

The official reception ceremony wasattended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His HighnessSheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.