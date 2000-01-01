Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Georgian Business Council To Strengthen Economic Partnerships #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Georgian Business Council To Strengthen Economic Partnerships
(20 September 2024)

  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Georgian Business Council. The launch of the council represents an important step towards promoting joint opportunities between the private sectors in Dubai and Georgia and supporting the growth of bilateral trade and investment.

The move reflects Dubai's growing attractionamong companies and investors from Georgia.Last year, non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Georgia achieved an annual growth of 8.5% to reach a value of AED 1.76 billion. 89 is the total number of active Georgian companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of H1 2024.

The first annual general meeting of the Georgian Business Council discussed ways to enhance cooperation and organisebilateral business events, in addition to exploringopportunities and engaging in the exchange ofknowledge and experience.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers,commented:“We are proud to support the launch of the Georgian Business Council, which is set to play an important role in boosting bilateral relations by building an effective ecosystem for networking and collaboration.The establishment of the Business Council is set to further enhance the ease of doing business in Dubai for companies from Georgia. This valuable platform will serve as the voice of the Georgian business community in Dubai, paving the way for enhanced advocacy that will contribute to the sustainable success of companies from Georgia in the emirate.”

Country-specific Business Councils represent the nationalities of investors operating in Dubai and,in cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, focus on promoting bilateral trade and investments. Business Councils serve as highly effective platforms for companies to communicate, collaborate, and build impactful partnerships.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is actively working to increase the number of Business Councils to better represent the various nationalities of investors in the emirate. This initiative aims to consolidate efforts to support the expansion of member companies in global markets, unify the voices of Business Councils, and contribute towards achievingtheir common goals.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance