His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim,the Undersecretary of theMinistry of Education, led the UAE delegation to the Russian Federation during a visit to St. Petersburg. His Excellency met with a number of officials and education leadersto discuss strengthening cooperation in education and academia and leveraging best practices to advance the national education system in line with the leadership's vision.

His Excellency noted that the visit aligns with the Ministry of Education's efforts to exchange expertise, review best practices and strengthen strategic partnerships. This is in order toadvance education, improve outcomes and support the country's future vision, in line with the leadership's aspirations.

During the visit, His Excellency Eng.Al Qasim met withkey education leaders in the Russian Federation, including His Excellency Vladimir Knyaginin, Vice Governor of SaintPetersburg,Andrey Korneev, Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation,Nikolay Kropachev, Rector of St Petersburg University, andSerikbaiBisekeev, Founder and President of Arman Holding, a robotics manufacturer. During these meetings His Excellency was briefed on the Russian Federation's projects and initiatives to advance the education sector and enhance its future readiness. He also discussed strengthening cooperation to improve the national education system.

Healso visited numbersof schools in St. Petersburg to observe best educational practices in the Russian Federation.