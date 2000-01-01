Dubai Islamic Bank Successfully Issues Additional Tier 1 Sukuk #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Islamic Bank Successfully Issues Additional Tier 1 Sukuk
(11 October 2024)

  

Dubai Islamic Bank (“DIB”) successfully issued a USD 500 million Additional Tier 1 Sukuk with a profit rate of 5.25% per annum. The Basel III-compliant Sukuk will strengthen DIB’s capital adequacy ratio and optimise its balance sheet.

DIB’s broad and loyal investor following comprised of banks, private banks and fund managers from Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The transaction, which was executed intraday, managed to achieve a reset spread of 133.4 bps over the US Treasury rate, which is the lowest for an AT1 instrument globally since the 2009 financial crisis.

DIB’s robust credit fundamentals and the UAE’s positive credit story generated high interest from investors. The strong orderbook allowed DIB to tighten pricing to 5.25% from Initial Price Thoughts of 5.75% that were released earlier in the morning.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer, said “DIB is very pleased with this successful execution in the international capital markets space. The transaction represents the lowest yield achieved by an Emerging Markets Bank since April 2022. The deal highlights the confidence placed by international and regional investors in the bank’s strategy and credit story and also showcases the large investor following that the UAE enjoys. I am grateful to both our regular and new investors for their continuous support and remain steadfast in delivering on our commitments to the market.”

DIB is rated A3 Stable by Moody’s and A Stable by Fitch and the Sukuk will be dual listed on Euronext Dublin and NASDAQ Dubai.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance