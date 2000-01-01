Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Korean Business Council To Strengthen Economic Relations #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Korean Business Council To Strengthen Economic Relations
(25 October 2024)

  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Korean Business Council to strengthen economicrelationsand pave the way for mutually beneficial opportunities between private sector companies in Dubai and the Republic of Korea.

The council’s inaugural annual general meeting, which was hosted recently at Dubai Chambers, saw participants identify key priorities and discuss plans for the months ahead, including its upcoming schedule of events. Through its activities, the Business Council aims tofurther enhanceeconomic cooperation between Dubai and Korea,with a focus on the most promising sectors for the business communities in both markets.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Councils are vital platforms that strengthen cooperation, create promising opportunities, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.We remain committed to ensuring theycontribute to the growth of the private sector and increase its contribution to sustainable economic developmentin Dubai.”

The country-specific Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce represent the interests of companies and investors from markets of strategic importance to Dubai. They play a vital role in opening new channels of economic cooperation with business communities around the world andadvancing the interests of investors operating in the emiratefrom the countries represented.

As part of its ongoing drive to contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the chamber is working to increase the number of country-specific Business Councils to help promote Dubai's foreign tradeand support the expansion of local companies into global markets.

