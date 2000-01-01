Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends The Graduation Ceremony Of The First Cohort Of The Nafis Leadership Program #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends The Graduation Ceremony Of The First Cohort Of The Nafis Leadership Program
(5 November 2024)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Nafis Leadership Program, organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), in collaboration with the UAE Government Leaders Program and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The ceremony, held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of theEmirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Also in attendance wereHis Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai,Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE.

170 training hours

Launched last year, the inaugural edition of the Nafis Leadership Program provided participants with 170 hours of intensive training, including face-to-face and virtual interactive workshops, as well as field visits within the UAE and abroad.

Designed to cultivate innovative thinking, the Program empowers participants to apply modern leadership concepts and theories in their professional roles through direct engagement with leading experts and industry pioneers. A key highlight of the Program was an educational trip to Singapore, where participants explored the nation's advanced business leadership model and visited the National University of Singapore, ranked among the world's top eight universities and a leading institution in Asia.

Emirati talent

His Excellency Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of ETCC, said that the Nafis Leadership Program aligns closely with the vision of the UAE leadership, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

HE Al Mazrouei expressed pride in the graduating cohort, stating, “Today, we celebrate outstanding individuals who have successfully completed a rigorous selection process, including stringent assessments overseen by accredited training entities.”He added that the Program underscores the UAE Government's commitment to cultivating Emirati talent capable of advancing the nation's private sector.

Khaled Sharaf, Director of the UAE Government Leaders Program, saidthat the graduation of the first cohort of the Nafis Leadership Program marks an important step in theUAE Government's commitment to developing national talent and preparing them for the future economy.

He highlighted the Program's role as an incubator for talent, promoting sustainable growth and supporting the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. By nurturing competitive Emirati capabilities, the Program seeks to boost economic productivity and position the UAE as a global hub for the new economy.

TheNafis Leadership Program also aligns with the ‘National Employment Strategy 2031’, which seeks to attract, develop, and empower Emirati talent in the workforce. As one of the flagship programmes under ETCC, it builds upon other initiatives launched in partnership with sector leaders to develop and employ young Emirati talent across key industries, offering specialised training programmes that add significant value to the capabilities of the Emirati workforce. 

