The Emirates Literature Foundation has revealed the speaker lineup and programme details for the upcoming Emirates Airline Festival of Literature2025,officially marking the countdown to the 17th edition of the event. Set to take place from 29 January to 3 February 2025 at the newly renovated InterContinental Dubai Festival City, the LitFest will offer attendees over 150 incomparable experiences, including fan-favourites: Desert Stanzas, LitFest After Hours, Discovery Talks, and the LitFest Families programme. The LitFest is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the support of Title SponsorEmirates Airline, and Founding PartnerDubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). Amongthe most anticipated names set to attend the Festival are bestselling author Abraham Verghese, Emmy Award-winning journalist Hala Gorani, the best-selling author and illustrator of the wildly popular ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series Jeff Kinney, multi-talented author and screenwriter Daniel Handler (also known as Lemony Snicket, creator of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’), Booker Prize-nominated author Chigozie Obioma, best-selling travel writer and author Dr Mohamed Mansi Qandil, scholar and researcher Abdel Illah Benarafa, Cultural Personality of the Year Waciny Laredj, poet and authorKhalid Albudoor, and celebrated Palestinian chef and cookbook authorFadi Kattan. Vital platform “As we navigate a world of uncertainty and change, the Emirates LitFest serves as a vital platform for dialogue, understanding, and reflection,” said Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing. “Global conversations around identity and culture have never been more crucial, and we are honoured to welcome literary icons from across the globe whose works speak to the heart of these issues. Through our Festival’s dynamic programme, sessions that are set to inspire future generations and events that celebrate our shared experiences, we are building a community based on empathy and understanding. Now, more than ever, we need stories that connect us to our shared humanity, and the Emirates LitFest is where those stories happen” she added. Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates, said: “The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has become one of the world’s leading literary gatherings for its rich diversity of authors and inspirational exchanges that prompt new possibilities and uncover different perspectives. We’re proud to bring together audiences of every age and background with writers and thinkers and give them the opportunity to be inspired by new voices and creative storytelling at the event. The Festival is a centrepiece in Dubai’s cultural landscape, and we look forward to supporting its growth and advancing the city’s creative economy.” Dubai Culture is sponsoring this year’s Emirati Strand, which celebrates the culture of the UAE and provides an opportunity for Emirati and international authors to grace the Emirates LitFest stage together.The Emirati Strandfeatures a diverse range of experiences and a distinguished lineup of Emirati writersincluding poet Adel Khozam, Dr Noura Alkarbi, artist Asmaa Al Remithi, poet Ali Al Shaali, author and scholar Salha Ghabish, author and trainer Hamdan Bin Shfayan Alameri, author Nadia Al Najjar, filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad, and many more. Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's commitment to advancing the culture and arts sector and ensuring its sustainability and growth by empowering talent, and enhancing their presence on the cultural stage. He said: “The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has become an active platform that brings together writers, thinkers, and literary figures from around the world in Dubai to celebrate their achievements and creativity through a series of events and sessions that foster communication between communities and encourage cultural exchange. “Our sponsorship of the Bil Emirati strand aims to create an environment where Emirati intellectuals can share their diverse perspectives and engage with festival visitors worldwide, enriching the local cultural landscape. At Dubai Culture, we are proud of our strategic partnership with the festival, which supports the strength of the cultural and creative industries and cements Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.” Strategic partnership He added that, through its sponsorship of the ‘Emirati Strand’, the authority aims to foster a creative environment that enables Emirati intellectuals to express their diverse views and ideas, and interact with the festival’s guests – writers and literary figures from around the world. This, in turn, positively impacts the local cultural scene. He also notedDubai Culture’s pride in its strategic partnership with the festival. The collaboration contributed to further strengthening the cultural and creative industriesand enhancing Dubai’s status as a global cultural hub that promotes creativityand provides a meeting place for talent.” In keeping with its tradition, the LitFest offers a whole gamut of experiences, ensuring there's something for everyone.Signature events are set to make their presence felt even more emphatically this year, starting with the spectacular Desert Stanzas at Caravanserai, an evening under the stars, where international and local poets gather in celebration of their stories. Literature lovers can also dive into the intrigue at All That Glitters, where mystery unfolds with each course; or make your way to the Theatre of Digital Art in Madinat Jumeirah to enjoy a Qanoon and Poetry Night with a star-studded line-up of poets and performers. Inspiring conversations At the core of every great story is a conversation, and at the Emirates LitFest, these dialogues come to life. Graeme Wilson speaks about ‘To Be The First,’ the authorised biography of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Dive into a thought-provoking session with Abraham Verghese as he explores the many layers of his best-selling novel, ‘The Covenant of Water.’ Walk alongside Dr Mohamed Mansi Qandil and Waciny Laredj to uncover the art of storytelling, or catch up with two-time Booker Prize nominee Chigozie Obioma as he discusses his latest masterpiece, ‘The Road to the Country.’ Get up close with British national treasure and award-winning actress Alison Steadman as she shares the story of her life, with her signature warmth and charm. Take a trip through the history of fashion with Megan Hess and discover the surprising influence of colours on our lives. Take a pause from the hustle and bustle and learn the art of rest with Tricia Hersey.Open your heart and mind as Clare Mackintosh and Jessamy Hibberd offer compassionate, wise, and honest advice on navigating life’s darkest moments. Rediscover beauty on your own terms with Emma Dabiri and explore the complex bonds we share with our parents through the voices of Rasha Samir and Haneen Al Sayegh. Tackle the dark side with a dose of humour as Mamdouh Hamada and Ahmed AlSadek blend wit with deep reflection, leaving audiences both entertained and enlightened.