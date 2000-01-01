Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, todayinaugurated the 3rd UNESCO World Open Educational Resources (OER) Congress, hosted for the first time in the Arab Worldat the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the event convenes global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore open solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) for inclusive access to knowledge. Under the theme‘Digital Public Goods: Open Solutions and AI for Inclusive Access to Knowledge,’ the Congress features high-level panels, breakout sessions, and expert discussions to advance equitable, sustainable education through OER and emerging technologies. Over 500 global participants are attending the two-day event, including ministers, academics, and representatives from the private sector. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumdelivered the opening speech at the Congress, during which she emphasised the key role of the event in unlocking the potential of open educational resources to enhance access to knowledge, promotingcollaboration in digital education and aligning global efforts to advance shared learning. HH Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to tackle global challenges, expand educational opportunities, and ensure the accuracy and transparency of knowledge in an era of rapid technological progress. Her Highness also stressed the need to develop licensed programmes that provide reliable information, laying a solid foundation for the future of education worldwide. Meanwhile, DrTawfikJelassi, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, delivered an address titled ‘Embracing Open Solutions for a Knowledge-Inclusive Future’, highlighting the transformative potential of OER in addressing global educational challenges. The event included several thought-provoking sessions, such as the ‘Ministerial Panel: Shaping the Future of Education,’ chaired by Louise Haxthausen, Director of UNESCO Nairobi.Another session titled ‘Policies for Openly Licensed Learning Content’featuredthe participation of distinguished speakers, such as Dr Yaw OseiAdutwum, Minister for Education of Ghana; His Excellency Dr Dingara Jacques Sosthène, Minister of National Education, Ministry of National Education, Burkina Faso; His Excellency Dr HuaiJinpeng, Minister of Education of China (via video); Dr Abdul Latheef Mohamed, Minister of State for Education, Maldives; Her Excellency Dr BoChankoulika, Under Secretary of State in charge of Policy and Cross-Sector Coordination of Cambodia; and ShannielleHoosein-Outar, Permanent Secretary for Education from Guyana. The speakers shared their experiences and strategies for fostering innovation and inclusion through OER. During a panel discussion titled ‘Harnessing OER and Generative AI for Digital Inclusion,’ experts delved into the potential of AI and OER to address global challenges, with topics ranging from promoting gender parity in education to leveraging AI for inclusivity. The session was chaired by Dr Colin de la Higuera, Unesco Chair in Open Educational Resources, Université of Nantes, France. Panellists included Dr PhumzileMlambo-Ngcuka, Former United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women and Founder of the Umlambo Foundation, South Africa, who highlighted open solutions for achieving gender parity; Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), who discussed AI’s role in standardisation for digital inclusion; and Kevin Chan, Director for Global Policy Campaign Strategies at Meta Platforms, Canada, who emphasised the key role of open AI in supporting language inclusion efforts. Another panel discussion titled ‘The Value Proposition for Openly Licensed Learning Content,’ chaired by DrJane Frances Agbu, Advisor Higher Education, Commonwealth of Learning, highlighted the innovative applications of OER and shared global best practices. During the session, Dr Tawfik Jelassi shed light on the 2019 recommendation for OER’s vision for the future, while Anna Tumadóttir, CEO of Creative Commons, Iceland, highlighted the role of open licensing in the future of education.Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, Permanent Secretary from The Gambia, presented innovative applications of OER in his country. Building on this, Tuula Yrjölä, Finland’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, shared insights into the Finnish OER Library and its pivotal role in advancing openly licensed learning content. Concluding the discussion, Dr Johanna Börsch-Supan, Director General for General Education, Vocational Training, and Lifelong Learning at Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research, highlighted Germany’s national OER strategy through video conferencing. In addition, the event featured two breakout sessions focused on implementing the 2019 Recommendation on OER.The first centred on Action Areas 1 and 2, designed to enhance capacity building and policy development aligned with UNESCO’s vision for Open Educational Resources. The sessions provided a platform for in-depth discussions on key issues identified during the 2023 First Consultation of this normative instrument. Emphasising inclusivity, participants addressed the unique needs of Africa, least developed countries (LDC), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), youth, indigenous people, and other vulnerable groups. Action Area 1 focused on capacity building to strengthen the foundations of OER initiatives. Room A’s discussions centred on establishing and optimising OER repositories and providing targeted training. Room B explored strategies for OER’s digital skills development. Meanwhile, Room C emphasised the significance of mapping open solutions ecosystems in the OER landscape. Action Area 2 addressed creating and refining policies to support OER adoption and sustainability. Room D delved into critical topics such as data protection, privacy, and the ethical use of openly licensed content. In Room E, participants examined the role of governmental and institutional incentives in crafting robust policy frameworks that foster the growth and integration of OER. The second breakout session covered Action Areas 3 and 4, which focused on enhancing quality, accessibility, and sustainability in OER. These sessions aimed to address critical challenges and explore innovative solutions in alignment with the priorities identified during the 2023 First Consultation. The discussions highlighted the importance of promoting gender equality and addressing the needs of Africa, LDCs, Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and vulnerable groups, such as youth and indigenous communities. Sessions under Action Area 3 emphasised inclusive access to high-quality OER. In Room A, participants discussed strategies to enhance accessibility for people of determination in low-bandwidth environments. Room B focused on establishing quality assurance mechanisms to ensure inclusive access to quality OER. Meanwhile, Room C explored approaches to contextualisation and cultural diversity. Action Area 4 sessions delved into the sustainability of OER initiatives. Room D addressed the development of sustainable business models for OER. Room E explored the creation of sustainable organisational ecosystems.