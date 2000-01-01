RTA Announces Variable Salik And Parking Tariff System As Part Of Comprehensive Strategy To Enhance Traffic Flow #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

RTA Announces Variable Salik And Parking Tariff System As Part Of Comprehensive Strategy To Enhance Traffic Flow
(29 November 2024)

  

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announcedthat it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies, including event-specific parking tariffs, as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow in the city.

The Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) system, set to launch at the end of January 2025, will offer motorists toll-free passage between 1:00 am and 6:00 am. During weekdays, the toll will be AED6 during morning peak hours (6:00 am to 10:00 am) and evening peak hours (4:00 pm to 8:00 pm). For off-peak hours, between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm,and from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am, the toll will be AED4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be AED4 throughout the day and free from 1:00 am to 6:00 am.

The Variable Parking Tariff Policy, scheduled for implementation by the end of March 2025, sets parking fees at AED6 per hour for premium parking spaces and AED4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8:00 am to 10:00 am) and evening peak hours (4:00 pm to 8:00 pm). The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am, and all day on Sundays.

Congestion Pricing Policy

The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of AED25 per hour for public paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance