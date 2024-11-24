The eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) concluded in record-breaking fashion, with 2,735,158 participants – a 14% increase on last year – joining the epic 30-day calendar of activities and events. Held from 26 October to 24 November 2024, the 2024 edition of the city-wide initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, brought together fitness enthusiasts of all ages, ethnicities and sporting abilities to embrace an active lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days. With a calendar packed with free 30 x 30 fitness villages, community hubs, activities and events across Dubai, this year’s initiative was more inclusive and accessible than ever, with the number of participants far exceeding those of DFC 2023. The community-focused 2024 line-up made it easier still for friends, families and colleagues to achieve their goals together, creating a warm sense of camaraderie and a collective fitness movement that spontaneously caught on across the city. Community hubs DFC participants of all ages and fitness levels flocked to the three 30 x 30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa’a Park. Each location boasted a unique lineup of free workouts, events, sports, kids’ zones, and more, with 467,288 participants exploring the three venues’ activities throughthe duration of the challenge. Additionally, DFC brought the fitness theme directly to local neighbourhoods via 25 community hubs, with more than 60,000 individuals taking advantage of the freeworkouts offering a diverse range of experiences, including classes led by professional trainers at world-class facilities, that were conducted daily across the 30 days. Iconic events Dubai Fitness Challenge’s flagship events have become a calendar highlight, with Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA; Dubai Ride, presented by DP World; and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, bringing residents and visitors together for truly unforgettable experiences. Aquatic adventure The second annual Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), presented by RTA, took participants on an aquatic adventure with SUP sessions, mass participation challenges, sunset yoga and free kayaking – a new addition for 2024 – at the picturesque Hatta Dam. Welcoming 2,330 seasoned paddlers and newcomers to experience the tranquillity of paddleboarding amidst breathtaking mountain views – up from 1,000 in last year’s inaugural edition – this event has quickly become a popular DFC fixture. Record turnout Now in its fifth year, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, saw a record turnout of 37,130 participants, offering amateur and seasoned cyclists a unique opportunity to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks from the saddle in the region’s largest community cycling event. This year's participants had the option of two distinct routes: a scenic 4-km family-friendly loop around Downtown Dubai or a 12-km stretch along Sheikh Zayed Road. The event also introduced the exhilarating Dubai Ride Speed Laps for experienced cyclists, which saw participants push their limits and zip down the Sheikh Zayed Road route at an average pace of 30km/h, before joining family and friends for the main event. Unforgettable showcase This year’s Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, was one for the record books, with a total of 278,000 participants taking on the 10-km Sheikh Zayed Road and 5-km Downtown Dubai routes in its sixth edition. From His Highness Hamdan bin Mohammed leading the 10K runners, to a surprise appearance from international R&B star Jason Derulo along the Sheikh Zayed Road route, along with spectacular aerial displays featuring paramotors decked in colourful LED lights, daredevil skydivers and XFlight by XDubai, street performers, DJs and so much more, it was an unforgettable showcase and the perfect way to conclude DFC 2024. Maps and apps spur interest To help participants navigate the incredible range of activities and facilities on offer this year, DFC’s interactive map was an invaluable resource. Residents and visitors alike could locate the best fitness villages, community hubs, running and cycling tracks, and more across the city, besides the most anticipated sporting events. The filter and Google Maps features helped DFC participants identify activities that most appealed to them and reach the desired locations without any difficulty. For added support and motivation, DFC partnered with several world-leading health and fitness apps including Whoop, Technogym App, Alo Moves, ASICS Runkeeper, BetterMe, CoreDirection, Fitze, Garmin Fitness Festival, Happier, HUAWEI Health App, LVL Wellbeing, Reebok Fitness, STEPPI, The Body Coach App by Joe Wicks, VIWELL, Wellbees and Your Fitness Coach. Several global sports brands also got involved, with adidas, Anta, Asics, Gymshark, lululemon, new balance, Nike, Puma, Real Madrid, and Skechers among those hosting fun fitness activations. Takeaways beyond 30 x 30 While DFC’s month-long calendar of events turns Dubai into a city-wide gym, the full impact of the initiative on its people echoes long after the 30 days are over. Since its inception in 2017, collectively more than 13 million residents and visitors have participated in DFC, making the most of the 30 x 30 challenge to kickstart healthier habits, boost motivation and connect with their communities. There has been a steady increase in engagement and participation, with the flagship events welcoming more participants than ever in 2024; the number of Dubai Ride cyclists increased from 20,000 in 2020 to 37,130 this year and the number of Dubai Run participants have increased from 70,000 in 2019 to 278,000 this year. DFC is central to Dubai’s mission to step up as one of the most active cities in the world, and its long-term positive impact is already being felt. DFC data suggests that participants have achieved visible improvements in physical and mental health considerations, with 18% reporting improved fitness, 15% acknowledgingan improvement in their psychological well-being and 14% enjoying better self-esteem and less anxiety. The results are even more compelling when it comes to positively impacting sleep patterns, with more than four in five people (83%) saying that taking part in the Challenge improved their sleep quality. Dubai is the only city in the world that offers its residents and visitors a month-long initiative of this scale, with free fitness classes, activities and events, created specifically to support their health and well-being. Furthermore, the transformative power of DFC has changed the very infrastructure of the city itself, with the initiative’s continuing success spurring the development of state-of-the-art facilities and venues across Dubai.