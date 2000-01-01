Investopia has launched a new edition of its global dialogues titled ‘Investopia Tokyo,’ aimed at catalysing investment in the new economy, financial services, advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and technology sectors. The initiative also highlighted emerging global trends in fast-growing industries and modern financing trend s in the UAE, Japanese and Asian markets. Organised in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event was held by Investopiayesterday, in the Japanese capital, Tokyo. Key dignitaries included His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, Her Excellency Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of UAE to Japan, and Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia. The event also witnessed theparticipation of over 150 leaders, decision-makers, businessmen, investors, economic experts and entrepreneurs. H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE and Japan share a rich history of fruitful cooperation, characterised by strategic relations and strong economic and investment ties. Japan has always been a key partner of the UAE in the new economy, investment, technology, and innovation sectors. Today, through the ‘Investopia Tokyo’ event presents a unique opportunity to further enhance the economic partnership between the two friendly countries in these vital sectors, fostering growth and sustainability in line with their shared visions for the future.” H.E. asserted that the discussion sessions and roundtable meetings at ‘Investopia Tokyo’ offers a platform to unlock promising economic and investment opportunities for businesses in both the UAE and Japan. “These engagements also enhance the appeal of both markets for investments in vital and sustainable sectors. Hosting a new edition of Investopia Global Dialogues in Japan underscores the importance of the Japanese business community as a vital partner for the UAE’s private sector. Japan is also one of the largest economies in the world and a home to new economic fields, especially technology and innovation,” H.E. Bin Touq said. H.E. Bin Touq continued: “Thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has witnessed a remarkable transformation in diversifying its national economy, with non-oil sectors now contributing 75 per cent to the country’s GDP. This reflects the UAE’s rapid progress in transitioning to an innovative economic model based on flexibility and sustainability and moving steadily towards becoming the global center of the new economy by the next decade in line with the goals outlined in ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.” H.E. Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim said: “The UAE and Japan have enjoyed strong and enduring relations for over half a century, built on a foundation of mutual trust and understanding at various levels, particularly in economic and investment sectors, which have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.” H.E. Al Fahim emphasised that hosting this year’s edition of the Investopia Global Dialogues in Tokyo is an important step in strengthening economic cooperation with Japan, thereby enhancing mutual investment opportunities and driving prosperity of both countries. H.E. Matsuo TakehikoVice-Minister for International Affairs at Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan said: "I am very pleased to participate in Investopia, an important event for discussing the promotion of business exchanges and investment between our two countries. Japan and the UAE are strengthening cooperation in a wide range of fields, including innovation aimed at the industrial advancement of the UAE, extending beyond traditional oil and gas sectors. Next year, the EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai will be held, in which the UAE will also participate, and it is anticipated more active exchange between our two countries. I look forward to fruitful discussions at Investopia Tokyo that will further enhance these trends." Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), said:"I would like to once again express my gratitude to H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and the public and private companies from the UAE who have come to Japan. We had a valuable opportunity to learn about the attractiveness of the UAE as an investment destination through speeches by the ministers of both countries and through thepanel discussions. I hope that new opportunities will be created through exchanges between UAE and Japanese companies. JETRO Dubai and our offices across Japan remain committed to assisting companies from both markets in achieving this goal.” The panel discussions of ‘Investopia Tokyo’ Investopia Tokyo event hosted five fruitful and effective panel discussions. The first and main session was titled ‘Building Thriving Start-ups: Exploring the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in the UAE and Japanese Markets.’ The panel was attended by H.E. Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; H.E. Shahab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan; and H.E. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo. The panel discussed the critical role of entrepreneurship in fostering innovation and advancing towards knowledge-based economic models. Resources and advantages offered by the UAE and Japan to encourage creativity, drive entrepreneurial growth, and facilitate connections with investors and business communities to secure vital funding were also highlighted during the discussion. Enhancing cooperation in the SMEs sector in the two countries H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE and Japan share a common vision of developing the SME sector as a cornerstone of economic growth and sustainability. In line with this, the Ministry of Economy has prioritised fostering an entrepreneurial environment and supporting the growth of national start-ups within its strategies and plans. We have introduced a new entrepreneurial ecosystem based on several initiatives, including the establishment of the ‘UAE Entrepreneurship Council,’ a unified national platform to facilitate business operations, and the launch of the ‘Entrepreneurship Fund,’ which allocates AED 300 million in incentives to empower graduates to embrace entrepreneurship.” Al Mazrouei added: “Tokyo Investopia is a significant platform to discuss the future of the SME sector in both countries, facilitating the exchange of experiences and insights on global trends in financing emerging projects by investors and venture capital funds. It aims to support these enterprises in expanding into new markets, as well as to discuss flexible economic policies to improve the competitiveness of the entrepreneurial environment in both the Emirati and Japanese markets.”