In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (48) of 2024 establishing the Dubai Resilience Centre, a new public entity that aims to reinforce Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most agile cities in addressing risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters. In a significant initiative to strengthen the emirate’s crisis and disaster management capabilities, the Decree grants the new entity, operating under Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the legal authority and capacity to implement actions and transactions necessary to fulfil its mandate. The Decreeoutlines the Centre's objectives, foremost of which is making Dubai the world’s most agile city in dealing with various risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters, and ensuringit has the ability to take measures to prevent and address such events and ensure rapid recovery if theyoccur. It will also coordinate and direct joint efforts to deal with any event effectively, and support the Supreme Committee's efforts in this regard. Keyresponsibilities The Decree outlines the responsibilities of the Dubai Resilience Centre, most notably, preparing and developing the resilience plan, supporting policies, strategic procedures, and the general framework for crisis resilience in the emirate of Dubai, in coordination with the Executive Committee of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and relevant authorities in Dubai, and submitting them to the Supreme Committee for approval by The Executive Council of Dubai. Further, the Centre is responsible for measuring performance indicators and the rate of progress in implementing approved plans and programmes and submitting regular reports to the Supreme Committee. The Centre is responsible for managing a central operations platform for crisis and disaster management and establishing online links with relevant authorities in Dubai to achieve its objectives. It will also establish partnerships and cooperation agreements with specialised entities at local, regional, and international levels to carry out its mission. Additionally, the Centre will collect and analyse data from relevant authorities to conduct studies and forecasts that support the development of plans and scenarios to address threats, risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters. It aims to implement effective response strategies and propose initiatives and programmes to raise awareness about the importance of crisis preparedness and the best methods for managing such situations. The Centre will develop simulations and scenario-based exercises for enhancing preparedness to deal with risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters; document outcomes and lessons learned; and submit them to the Supreme Committee for approval. Executive structure The Decree outlines the executive structure of the Dubai Resilience Centre, which will be led by an Executive Director appointed by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Key responsibilities include proposing policies and strategic plans aligned with Dubai's goals for approval by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, overseeing policy implementation, setting performance targets, measuring progress, and coordinating with relevant authorities to develop improvement plans. Decree No. (48) of 2024 obliges all government and non-government entities in Dubai to fully cooperate with the Centre, provide the necessary support, data, information, documents, statistics, and studies it requests to carry out its tasks. His Highness the Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management will issue the decisions necessary to implement the provisions of this Decree. The provisions of any other legislation that conflicts with the Decree will be annulled. The Decreeis effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.