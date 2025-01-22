His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, saidtoday that Dubai remains committed to continuously enhancing its services, facilities, and infrastructure to consolidate its position as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. Speaking during a visit to Hatta, His Highness also emphasised the vital role of youth in driving sustainable development. "Our projects empower people, create opportunities, and ensure prosperity. Our objective is to make Hatta a global model for harmony between humans and nature, driven byinnovation in sustainable development," he added. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviewed the progress of key development projects aligned with Dubai’s Vision 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Upon arrival, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); and other senior officials. HH Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by HE Mattar Al Tayer on the progress of 65 initiatives in Hatta, featuring a total value of AED3.6 billion, 41 of which have been completed.The projectsare part of the Hatta Master Development Plan, aimed at improving quality of life, enhancing services for residents and visitors, and accelerating the region’s social, economic, and educational development. Hatta Winter Festival HH Sheikh Mohammed and his entourage visited the Hatta Winter Festival, one of the five festivals that form part of Hatta Winter 2024. Launched earlier this month by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Hatta Winter, running until22 January, 2025,spotlights Hatta’s growing profile as a must-visit winter destination, combining cultural, entertainment, educational and sports activities catering to people of all ages. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, briefed His Highness about the initiative, which includes four other festivals: Hatta Cultural Nights organised by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Agricultural Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality, and Hatta x DSForganised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. HH Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the initiative’s focus on promoting local projects, creating opportunities for the private sector and entrepreneursbased in Hatta,and highlighting the offerings of members of Brand Dubai’s Proudly From Dubai network. His Highness commended Brand Dubai's effortsto support tourism and commercial developmentin the area through the Hatta Winter initiative. Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls HH Sheikh Mohammed unveiled the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, implemented by DEWA as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan. The project features a stunning waterfall descending from the Hatta Dam, and the world’s largest mosaic panel on the waterfall’s slope, recognised by Guinness World Records. Covering 2,200 square metres and crafted from 1.2 million pieces of natural marble, the mosaic pays tribute to the UAE’s founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project aims to boost tourism and investment in the region, with retail stores and F&B outlets offered free of charge to local Emirati citizens. His Highness was also briefed on DEWA’s projects in Hatta, including the 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, the 30 million imperial gallon water reservoir, the strategic water interconnection projects with other emirates, and the Shams Dubai Initiative, which encourages residents and businesses to install photovoltaic panels on rooftops to generate solar energy and connect to DEWA’s electricitygrid. Youth projects During the tour, HH Sheikh Mohammed visited successful projects launched by Khalifa and Ahmed Al Bedwawi, two young engineers from Hatta. Their GoGravity project, launched in 2018,manufactureselectric bikes for mountainous areas and rugged terrain. Embodying the ‘Made in the UAE’ spirit,the project hasnow expanded to include international exports. His Highness was briefed on the project and saw a model of their four-wheeled electric bikes.His Highness also visited the Al Bedwawi Honey project, where he learned about its beekeeping and honey production activities from Emirati entrepreneur Mohammed bin Ham Al Bedwawi. During the visit, His Highness engaged with Hatta's citizens and discussed ongoing development efforts.Sheikh Mohammed listened to their ideas and suggestions for further developing Hatta's potential, leveraging its natural and heritage resources. Private sector partnerships His Highness was briefed on three ongoing projects in Hatta being implemented in partnership with the private sector. The Hatta Beach project, covering 53,000 square metres, aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination. It features a 10,000-square-metre beach, an artificial ‘Crystal Lagoon’, service facilities, rest areas, pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, restaurants, food trucks, and an outdoor cinema, in addition to offering swimming and water sports activities. The other two projects include the development of hotels and resorts and the Hatta Downtown project. His Highness also reviewed 24 ongoing projects in Hatta, including a world class model school for 700-1,000 students. He also reviewed the Hatta Majlis project, a community gathering space for 100 people. Other projects include a 1,000-guest wedding hall, the Hatta Dam Amphitheatre, the Hatta Service Centre, 200 homes for Emirati citizens, and a model residential neighbourhood. The project portfolio also includes expansion of cycling and mountain biking trails, the first-of-its-kind hydroelectric power station in the GCC region with a capacity of 250 MW and 1,500 MWh storage, and the Dubai Mountain Peak cable car. The 5.4-kilometre cable car will transport tourists from Hatta Dam to the summit of Um AlNesoor Peak, the highest natural summit in Dubai, passing over the Hatta Lake, the hydroelectric power station, and the surrounding mountains. Otherprojects include the development of the Hatta Hospital, enhancements to the Hatta Sports Club, and the maintenance of dams across the region.