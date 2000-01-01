Where are the fireworks and drone show locations for the New Year's celebrations? Burj Park Time: 11:59 PM

Location: Burj Park – Opposite Burj Khalifa Burj Al Arab Time: 11:59 PM

Location: Burj Al Arab – Jumeirah Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Drones Show Time: 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM

Location: Bluewaters and The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Fireworks Time: 11:59 PM

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence, and Hatta . Marine Transportation Departure locations for cruises: Marina Mall, Al Ghubaiba, Bluewaters, Al Fahidi, and Al Jaddaf.

Advance booking is recommended through marinebooking@rta.ae to secure a starting point nearest to your location. How can I reach the celebration sites? You can proceed to the celebration sites either by private vehicles or by using public transportation. The Dubai Metro is a convenient option considering there might be street closures in the areas surrounding the designated celebration sites. It is advisable to head to the venues early before road closures take effect to avoid traffic congestion and ensure a comfortable, safe, and secure experience. Which roads will be closed in Dubai in preparation for the celebrations? And what are the closure timings? Al Asayel Street will be closed to traffic at exactly 4:00 pm, notably the stretch from Oud Metha Street towards the Burj Khalifa area.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, and Future Street will be closed starting from 4:00 pm as the parking spaces in these areas reach full capacity. Members of the public who have reserved places at establishments in the Boulevard area or Dubai Mall are advised to arrive before 4:00 pm on Tuesday.

Lower Financial Center Street will be closed around 4:00 pm. On Upper Financial Center Street and Sukuk Street, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 8:00 pm. What are the alternative routes that can be used to access other areas near the celebration sites during the closure of the roads leading to those sites? Sheikh Zayed Roadwill remain fully open until a partial closure takes effect at 11:00 pm. Alternatively, the public can use Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road. Where can I park my private vehicle on arriving at a celebration site? Park your vehicle in one of the designated parking areas so that you can enjoy the events and festivities undisturbed. Be mindful of others’ safety and comfort while parking your vehicle. Avoid parking in the middle of the road, which causes traffic obstruction and inconvenience to others. Can I bring my children to the celebration sites? Celebrating with family and friends makes the festivities even more enjoyable, but please be mindful of children's safety, especially in crowded areas. Always keep a close eye on the children in your group and ensure they stay by your side right through. It is preferable for children to wear safety wristbands. What should I do if myself, a family member, or someone present at the location, experiences an injury or a medical emergency? You should call the emergency number 998 to report any medical emergencies, or promptly contact a Dubai Police officer or security personnel present at the location. They will take the necessary steps to summon one of the ambulance teams present at the location to provide the necessary medical assistance. Are ambulance services available across all New Year's celebration sites? Dubai always ensures the comfort, safety, and security of everyone during all major events and occasions by providing all services that guarantee the swiftest response during emergencies of any kind. Specialised teams are available at all New Year's celebration sites to provide first aid services, in addition to which ambulance teams are always at hand to deal with cases that require urgent medical intervention. Are all celebration sites secured in the event of a fire? Preparedness for all kinds of emergencies, including fire, is a top priority for Dubai's Events Security Committee (ESC). Civil Defense teams are stationed at various celebration sites, as is the case with all major events hosted by Dubai throughout the year. Ensuring everyone’s safety and security is a responsibility Dubai takes very seriously and always places topmost amongst its priorities. What should I do if I find a lost bag or personal belongings at celebrations sites? Please inform the police or security personnel present at the location. Your cooperation is key in ensuring that lost items are returned to their owners. What should I do if I lose my bag or some of my belongings during the festivities? You should inform Dubai Police or any security personnel present at the location, leave your contact information, and provide a detailed description of the lost items. You will be contacted to come and collect them as soon as they are found. Can I bring family picnic items to the celebration site? Avoid carrying large bags or items to the celebration sites to ensure smooth entry and movement within the venue. This ensures everyone's comfort and allows for an enjoyable and hassle-free experience for all attendees. What are the general guidelines that I should observe when present at any of the celebration sites? Follow the instructions provided by security personnel at the celebration site as well as the instructional signs at the location. Adhere to traffic rules and regulations and give priority to pedestrians crossing at designated areas. Avoid crowding or pushing and use designated pedestrian areas. Be considerate of others and avoid behaviours that may cause distress or spoil the festive mood.