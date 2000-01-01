Dubai Ranks Among World’s Top 10 Cities In Global Power City Index For Second Consecutive Year #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Ranks Among World’s Top 10 Cities In Global Power City Index For Second Consecutive Year
(6 January 2025)

  

Dubai has been ranked eighth worldwide and first in the Middle East in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI) for the second year in a row. In an annual study released by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation, the index highlights Dubai’s role as a leader in innovation, economic dynamism, and global connectivity.

This achievement makes Dubai the only city in the Middle East to feature in the top 10, reaffirming its position as a major global hub for business, talent, and investment.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attributed this achievement to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “The city has created one of the world’s best environments for businesses to thrive, creative ideas to take shape, and individuals to realise their aspirations while enjoying an exceptional quality of life.This achievement reflects not only visionary leadership but also the collective contributions of countless individuals who share a commitment to excellence.”

The Crown Prince highlighted the key drivers behind Dubai's success, including its world-class infrastructure, which continues to attract global investment and top talent. He highlighted the city’s flexible and progressive legislative framework, designed to foster innovation and adapt to evolving global trends. He also underscored the importance of Dubai’s strong public-private sector partnerships, which have created a dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and growth.“Dubai’s high ranking on global indices shows that we are not just keeping pace with the world, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence,” His Highness added.

Reaffirming Dubai's commitment to sustainable growth, Sheikh Hamdan said:
“We remain steadfast in our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global status as a city of the future. By embracing strategic innovation and maintaining a strong commitment to excellence, we are creating new opportunities across industries.”

With a strong focus on improving quality of life and fostering economic opportunities, Dubai continues to attract the world’s leading minds, businesses, and investors. One of the fastest-growing cities in the index, Dubai is also constantly establishing new benchmarks for urban innovation, connectivity, and resilience.

The Global Power City Index (GPCI) evaluates and ranks the major cities of the world according to their “magnetism,” or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world. It does so by measuring six functions—Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility—providing a multidimensional ranking. 

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance