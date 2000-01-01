His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces play a vital role as a steadfast guardian of the nation’s achievements, serving as a protective shield for its progressand enhancing the country’s ability to pursue the path of growth and development. Sheikh Hamdan hailed the UAE Armed Forces for their significant contribution to the country’s advancement. The UAE continues to make impressive strides towards ever greater prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses, the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness added. His Highness’s remarks came during his visit to Zayed Military City in Abu Dhabi, where he inspected advanced defence systems and equipment. He was briefed on technical features of various weapons systems and the intense training of the military personnel, enabling them to operate the latest defence technologies and ensuring the highest levels of preparedness to undertake missions at any time. Sheikh Hamdan also emphasised the importance of rigorous training methods to impart formidable military skills and ensure the highest level of preparedness among the Armed Forces to face any eventuality and fulfil their duties and missionsboth at home and abroadwith utmost efficiency. During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan honoured three senior military figures: His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces; His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; and Major GeneralAbdullah Faraj Masoud Al Mehairbi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, in recognition of their outstanding contributions and dedication in their respective roles, serving as exemplars of commitment and selflessness inthe service of the nation and safeguarding its progress and prosperity. At the conclusion of the visit, commemorative photos were taken for Sheikh Hamdan with the honorees. His Highness also posed for photos with officers and military personnel at Zayed Military City. The members of the Armed Forces expressed their gratitude for His Highness’s visit and guidance. They said that His Highness's words of encouragementwould motivate them to train even harder and achieve optimal readiness, ensuring that the UAE remains a model of safety and stability. During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State forDefence Affairs; HE Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Yousef Mayouf Al Halami, Commander of the Land Forces; and His Excellency Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.