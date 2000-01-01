Participants from content creators and talent managers at the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 confirmed that the summit serves as a platform for creating new partnerships and redefining the relationship between creators and talent managers, thereby driving the content industry to new heights in an increasingly competitive market. They highlighted the growing importance of talent managers in enabling creators to succeed by managing brand contracts, expanding their business reach, and providing the necessary guidance to adapt to market developments. Ahmed AL Nasheet, content creator and presenter, emphasised that content creators must be able to offer a diversity of topics while maintaining quality and purpose simultaneously. He stressed the importance of continuous learning and knowledge exchange among creators to ensure sustainability and growth in this sector, with the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 providing the ideal environment for this. Aydan Al-Saad, content creator, pointed out the summit’s role in enhancing communication between content creators and entrepreneurs from around the world, noting that every creator eventually reaches a stage where a business partner or manager is crucial to help manage their professional growth. This, he said, significantly impacts content creators' careers and revenue generation. Mokhtar Al Arabi, Operations Manager at Anazala Family, remarked that the industry is constantly evolving and that the role of talent managers changes over time in line with the growth of content creation. He noted that future jobs will require different skills and knowledge, making it essential to keep up with industry changes and develop content-related capabilities. Maya Orr, founder and CEO of BNOC Talent Management Agency, offered advice for those looking to join talent management firms, emphasising the importance of finding an agency that understands and believes in their abilities. She pointed out that the difference between good and less effective agencies is not always immediately clear to everyone.