H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held a meeting with H.E. LazizKudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, to explore the means to strengthen collaboration across a wide range of economic and developmental sectors. These include the new economy, tourism, entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), FinTech, innovation, transportation, renewable energy, logistics services, and agriculture. H.E. Bin Touqstated that the UAE and Uzbekistan relations serve as thriving model for economic partnerships based on shared interests and future perspectives, underlining the solid strategic relations and fruitful cooperation shared by the two countries in various fields of shared interest. H.E. Bin Touq said: “We see Uzbekistan as a promising economic partner in Central Asia. Thelatest meeting with the Uzbek delegation demonstrates our shared commitment to enhancing partnerships in advanced and sustainable economic sectors. It also offers an avenue for fostering stronger coordination and mutual understanding, which plays a vital role in the growth and prosperity of both economies.” H.E. highlighted that thanks to its attractive economic environment and flexible economic legislation, the UAE serves as a strategic platform for Uzbek businesses to access global markets and leverage the country's expansive network of international partnerships. H.E. Bin Touq emphasised the advantages of the UAE economy and the benefits offered by the UAE to investors and business owners across different sectors including tourism, family enterprises, e-commerce, manufacturing, sustainable transportation, and technology. H.E. also stressed the advanced infrastructure, prominent initiatives, and national strategies that bolster the country's new economic model. The significance of fostering stronger connections between the two private sectors to develop top-notch initiatives that contribute towards the achievement of shared economic goals was also highlighted. The meeting placed particular emphasis on fostering partnerships in renewable energy, technology, transportation, logistics services, agriculture, and food security. The discussions also noted the significance of supporting the private sector in both countries and exchanging knowledge in this crucial field. Additionally, it shed light on the joint efforts exerted via the UAE-UzbekistanJoint Economic Committee (JEC), a key platform for advancing bilateral relations. At the end of the meeting, H.E. Bin Touq invited the Uzbek delegation to attend the fourth edition of Investopia, scheduled to be held next month. The event will serve as a key platform to explore the promising opportunities that the UAE offers to global investors, while also expanding collaboration across diverse economic sectors.