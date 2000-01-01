Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the ‘Dubai Ruler’s Court Race’ for elite male cyclists will begin on 19 January. Organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the race is part of the 9th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, the world’s largest community cycling competition in terms of diversity and prize value. The 193-kilometre race will commence at noon from His Highness the Ruler’s Court in the historic Al Fahidi District. The route will pass through several of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Old Dubai Customs Building, the Ministry of Defence, Dubai Creek, Al Seef Street, Creek Park, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai Frame, Za’abeel Park, Future Street, Dubai World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers, Museum of the Future, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Tower, and Za’abeel Palace, before concluding at the Al MarmoomConservation Reserve. The Supreme Organising Committeeof the Al Salam Cycling Championship, chaired by His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, has completed all preparations to ensure the race adheres to the highest organisational standards. The Committee has prioritised participant safety while highlighting Dubai’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Al Falasi emphasised the symbolic significance of starting the race from His Highness the Ruler’s Court, a landmark that has been instrumental in shaping Dubai’s future. He noted that the Supreme Committee consistently incorporates key national landmarks into the race routes. Last year, the race started from Al Shindagha, near Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum’s House, a site integral to Dubai’s modern history. Previous races have also been held in Hatta, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and other prominent locations. On 17 January, the Supreme Organising Committee held a briefing session with the managers of the participating cycling teams to outline race details, rules, and procedures. The competition is open exclusively to elite cyclists from the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The 9th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship began in December, with the ‘Sword of Honour’ Race, dedicated to Emirati amateur cyclists. The race celebrated the graduation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK. During the Sovereign’s Parade, he was awarded the prestigious ‘International Sword’ for best international cadet. He also received the International Award for achieving the highest overall results in military, academic, and practical studies, becoming the first Emirati to achieve both accolades simultaneously. The 9th edition of the championship also features the Desert Race on 9 February and the Women’s Race on 16 February. The Al Salam Cycling Championship is organised in collaboration with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports TV channel, UAE Cycling Federation (as General Referee of the race), and Dubai Film.