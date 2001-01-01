Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced the opening of submissions for the ninth edition of the ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’. The revamped award revives theIbda’a Media Student Awards, launched in 2001 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a platform to identify andrecogniseyoung media talent across the Arab world. The initiative seeks to enable Arab media institutions to benefit from these talents in shaping an innovative media landscape. On this occasion, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, said:"The revamped award continues the legacy it began in 2001, with the goal of inspiring young talent to achieve excellence in their media studies and future careers. Guided by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Press Club remains committed to identifying exceptional media students and nurturing a new generation of skilled professionals capable of driving the development of Arab media.” “As per the directives of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are committed to supporting media students, enhancing their skills, and enabling them to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Arab media. The award empowers young talent to demonstrate their creativity, gain recognition, and connect with leading media organisations, driving progress and innovation within the Arab media industry,” Al Marri added. Award Categories Jasim Al Shemsi, Member of the Award’s OrganisingCommittee, said thatthe revamped award aligns with significant advancements in media over the past two decades. This year’s edition features six categories: Podcasting, E-Games, Multimedia, Photography, Short Video, and News Reports.“The award is open to media students from across the Arab world. Submissions can be made individually or as group projects, either through universities or directly by students, provided they are accompanied by an official letter from their academic institution verifying compliance with the award’s criteria,” he said. He added that the Organising Committee has already reached out to Arab universities and media faculties, encouraging them to motivate their students to begin preparing their projects and submissions for the ninth edition of the award. Submissions can be made through the following link: https://dpc.org.ae/ar/ibdaa. Amna Khalil, Member of the Award’s Organising Committee, said the ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’is a key initiative to strengthen Arab and regional media and prepare it for future challenges. The award’s return in a revamped format after 16 years reflects the Dubai Press Club’s strategic commitment to discovering and empowering young media talent, paving the way for an innovative media ecosystem. “Today’s media industry demands a continuous stream of fresh talent and ideas to enrich the Arab media landscape. DPC is dedicated to fostering these opportunities, ensuring that young talents have a platform to showcase their creativity and contribute to the industry’s development,” she said. Amna Khalil added that the winners will be honoured during a special ceremony held as part of the Arab Youth Media Forum. A jury comprising experts and specialists in the media field will evaluate the submissions for the award. The Dubai Press Club has established clear criteria to ensure the integrity and fairness of the selection and judging process, providing equal opportunities for all participants. Each category of the award carries a cash prize of $5,000. Submissions must be original, free from promotional content, and can be in Arabic or English. Participants are required to affirm exclusive ownership of intellectual property rights for their work, while the OrganisingCommittee reserves the right to use submitted entries or excerpts for promotional purposes. The ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’ 2025 reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and excellence in the Arab media landscape. By offering young talents a platform to shine, the award aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in media and a hub for talent development.