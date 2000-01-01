|
Renting a Ferrari in Dubai costs between AED 2,000 and AED 7,000+ per day, depending on the model, rental duration, and company. Today’s article will discuss the prices and factors affecting the cost of renting a Ferrari in detail.
Popular Ferrari Models & Daily Rental Rates in Dubai
If you are looking to rent a sports car in Dubai, Ferraris are a top choice for their speed, luxury, and iconic style.PopularFerrari models available for daily rental in Dubai, along with their average daily rates (AED):
Ferrari Model
Daily Rate (AED)
Ferrari 488 GTB
2,500 – 4,500
Ferrari Portofino
3,000 – 5,000
Ferrari Roma
3,500 – 6,000
Ferrari F8 Tributo
4,000 – 6,500
Ferrari 812 Superfast
5,000 – 8,000
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
6,000 – 10,000+
Ferrari California T
2,800 – 4,200
Factors Affecting the Price of Ferrari Rental in Dubai
- The Ferrari Model You Pick
- The Rental Company You Choose
- The Time of Rental
- How You Use the Car
- Your Age and License
The Ferrari Model You Pick
Not all Ferraris cost the same. Newer, rarer, or more powerful models will always be pricier. For example, the SF90 Stradale (a hybrid hypercar) can cost over AED 10,000/day, while an older model like the California T might be around AED 3,000/day. Convertibles (like the Portofino) are usually 10-20% more expensive than hardtops (like the Roma) because people pay extra to drive with the roof down.
The Rental Company You Choose
Big, well-known companies charge more (15-25% extra) because they offer newer cars and better service. Smaller agencies might be cheaper, but they could hit you with hidden fees, like charging AED 200-500 extra if your driver’s license is not from the Gulf countries (e.g., Europe or the U.S.). Always check if insurance is included; basic coverage is free, but "zero-excess" policies (where you pay nothing if you damage the car) cost AED 300-800 extra per day.
The Time of Rental
Winter (November to March) is peak season in Dubai, so daily rates can jump 30-50%. For example, a Ferrari 488 GTB that costs AED 4,500 in summer might hit AED 6,000/day around New Year’s Eve. Big events like the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix or the Dubai Shopping Festival also make prices spike, sometimes doubling for high-demand cars. Weekends (Friday/Saturday) are pricier than weekdays too.
How You Use the Car
Most rentals cap you at 200-300 km/day. Go over, and you will pay AED 5-10 for every extra kilometer. Drive 400 km in a day? That’s an extra AED 1,000-2,000.Some companies make you prepay for a full tank (which you don’t get back), while others use a "full-to-full" policy. If you don’t use much fuel, prepaying wastes money. Do you want the car brought to your hotel or the airport? That will cost AED 200-1,000 extra.
Your Age and License
If you are under 25, expect to pay 20-30% more (if the company even lets you rent). A 23-year-old renting an F8 Tributo might pay AED 7,800/day instead of AED 6,500. You will also need to leave a security deposit (AED 5,000-15,000), which is refunded if the car comes back unharmed. Non-GCC licenses (like a U.S. or European one) might cost AED 200-500 extra to process.
Hidden Costs Most People Miss
- Tolls: Dubai’s Salik toll gates cost AED 6 each, and you will get billed later.
- Crossing Emirates: Driving to Abu Dhabi? Some companies charge AED 200+ for "border fees."
- Weather Damage: Return the car dirty after a sandstorm or rain? Cleaning fees can hit AED 1,500.
- Last-Minute Bookings: Apps use dynamic pricing. Wait until New Year’s Eve to book, and an SF90 Stradale could cost AED 12,000/day instead of AED 8,000.
How to Save Money Renting a Ferrari in Dubai?
- Rent in Summer (July/August)
- Skip Airport Pickup
- Focus on Mileage Deals
Rent in Summer (July/August)
Dubai’s summer heat (over 45 degrees Celsius) scares off tourists, so rental companies slash prices to attract customers. For example, a Ferrari 488 GTB that costs AED 4,500/day in December drops to AED 2,000–2,500/day in August, which is a 55% discount.
Therefore, rent in June or September (“shoulder months”) for smaller crowds and 20–25% lower rates. If you rent for a week, agencies might drop the daily rate to AED 1,800/day. Avoid Ramadan, thoughmany agencies shorten hours or limit availability, even if prices seem low.
Skip Airport Pickup
Airport deliveries add AED 500+ to your bill because of “convenience fees.” Instead, take the Dubai Metro from the airport (AED 8) to a downtown station like Business Bay, then Uber (AED 15) to a rental office. Total cost: AED 23 instead of AED 500. Some companies even waive delivery fees if you rent for over AED 5,000. Always ask about this when booking.
Focus on Mileage Deals
Most rentals limit you to 200–300 km/day. If you drive farther (e.g., Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back = 280 km), you will pay AED 5–10 for every extra kilometer. Instead, ask to pre-pay for extra km upfront at a discount. For example, driving 400 km/day normally costs AED 2,000 extra (200 km over × AED 10/km), but pre-paying AED 800 (AED 2/km) saves you AED 1,200.
Final Words
Renting a Ferrari in Dubai (AED 2,000–10,000+/day) offers an unforgettable experience, but costs depend on the model, season, and rental terms. To save, book in summer, avoid airport fees, and pre-pay mileage. Always confirm insurance, hidden fees, and mileage limits.