Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural heritage #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural heritage
(26 January 2025)

  

The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai hosted a vibrant 'Embracing the Chinese New Year' celebration, commemorating the Year of the Snake.

The festivities included a captivating parade featuring over 60 electric vehicles from 13 leading Chinese manufacturers, showcasing the nation's advancements in sustainable transportation. The parade journeyed from Dubai Equestrian Club to Abu Dhabi, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two countries.

Consul General Ou Boqian said that the event strengthens UAE-China cultural ties, building on five years of successful New Year parades with broad community participation.

The celebration showcased traditional dragon and lion dances, alongside China's EV industry achievements, which exceeded 10 million vehicles produced in 2024, with over two million exported globally.

Ou emphasised China-UAE efforts to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, commending their collaboration in technology, clean energy, and sustainable development.

The event concluded with cultural performances celebrating Chinese heritage and UAE-China partnership.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance