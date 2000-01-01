H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), received the delegation of the Rwandan Cycling Federation, headed by Mr. Samson Ndayishimiye, the Rwandan Cycling Federation's President, and composed of Mr. Edward Bizomurimi, the Minister Counselor at the Consulate General of the Republic of Rwanda in Dubai, & Ms. Anaas Mutoni, the Second Counselor at the Consulate General of Rwanda. The meeting took place at DSC's premises in the presence of H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC. The meeting confirmed the importance of common collaboration between both parties, as DSC enjoys distinctive experiences in organization of international cycling championships. H.E. Saeed Hareb presented detailed explanation on the remarkable development of cycling sport in Dubai & the dramatic increase in the numbers of events, participants & routes in various locations of Dubai, where several global & local cycling races are hosted annually. The next month of February will witness organization of six of 6 of the strongest cycling races; these are the UAE Tour – Men & Women's Categories, L' Etape Dubai Cycling, Spinneys Dubai 92 Challenge and the Desert Race & Women Cycling of Al-Salam Cycling Championship. Mr. Samson Ndayishimiye talked on the hard efforts, exerted by the Republic of Rwanda to host the World Cycling Championship next Sept., as sport is one of the main pillars of governmental work in Rwanda, referring to the country's endeavors to enhance its status in the global field. He explained pleasure toward his visit to the UAE, which is considered as one of the leading countries in cycling sport, stating that UAE enjoys prominent global reputation in hosting of various Tours in Abu Dhabi, Dubai & Sharjah. He also referred that he is pleased toward the participation in the Sharjah International Tour, which is considered as a unique opportunity for Rwandan riders to acquire new competitive experiences in this spectacular sport. In conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Saeed Hareb presented to guests the English version of "My Story"; a masterpiece book, written by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.