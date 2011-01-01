|
Dubai’s luxury watch market, known for its affinity for high craftsmanship and innovation, is witnessing a surge in homegrown and international emerging brands. Three names stand out for their unique strategies, cultural resonance, and technical precision: Chronograph, Ezaad, and Epoch Dubai.
Each brand leverages distinct elementsfrom aviation-inspired engineering to Arabic calligraphy and hyper-customizationto capture the attention of Dubai’s discerning clientele. In today’s article we will talk about luxury watches in Dubai and brands getting popularity. Read on!
1. Chronograph
Founded in 2018, Chronograph combines Dubai’s aviation legacy with Swiss precision. The brand’s “DXB Series,” inspired by Dubai International Airport, features dual time zones, a critical function for the city’s global traveler demographic.
The watches incorporate Sellita SW200 movements (Swiss-made, 26-jewel automatic calibers) and anti-reflective sapphire crystals, ensuring durability and accuracy.What sets Chronograph.ae apart is its localized design language. Dials include Arabic numeral indices coated in Super-LumiNova, and case backs engrave Dubai skyline motifs.
Limited editions, such as the “Burj Al Arab” model (limited to 500 pieces), sold out within hours of release in 2023. Collaborations with UAE-based influencers, like pilot and social media personality Ahmed Al Shehhi, increase its appeal to younger buyers.
The brand’s direct-to-consumer model keeps prices 30% below comparable Swiss brands, targeting aspirational buyers seeking luxury without markup. People wait for the company news about new watch products.
2. Ezaad
Launched in 2020, Ezaad targets Dubai’s growing demographic of eco-conscious millennials. Its signature collection, “Huroof,” showcases hour markers in stylized Arabic calligraphy, designed by Emirati artist Fatima Al-Bannai.
The watches use 316L recycled stainless steel cases and straps made from vegan leather, addressing demand for sustainability in luxury goods.Ezaad’s pricing strategy (AED 1,500–3,000) bridges the gap between fast fashion and high-end watches, appealing to professionals aged 25 to 40.
The brand offers free engraving services in Arabic script, a feature utilized by 60% of customers for personalization. Strategic pop-up stores in Dubai Design District (d3) and partnerships with local art galleries have positioned Ezaad as a cultural statement. In 2024, it reported a 200% year-on-year sales increase, driven by Instagram campaigns highlighting Emirati heritage.
3. Epoch Dubai
Epoch Dubai, established in 2019, capitalizes on Dubai’s obsession with exclusivity. Customers use an online 3D configurator to mix-and-match components: titanium or ceramic cases, enamel dial colors, and straps ranging from alligator leather to carbon fiber. Each watch is assembled in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, with a 24-hour pickup service at Dubai Mall.
The brand’s “Signature Series” offers interchangeable movements (Miyota 9015 for automatic, Ronda 705 for quartz), catering to both enthusiasts and casual buyers. Epoch’s 2022 collaboration with Dubai-based jeweler Pure Gold resulted in a diamond-encrusted limited edition (50 units), priced at AED 45,000, which sold out pre-launch.
Eliminating retail middlemen, Epoch maintains a 35% profit margin while undercutting established competitors by 20% to 25%. Its Instagram ads, targeting UAE residents with disposable incomes above AED 30,000/month, have a 12% engagement rate.
Why These Watch Brands are Popular in Dubai?
Cultural Authenticity: Chronograph.ae and Ezaad incorporate Arabic elements without compromising modern aesthetics, aligning with Dubai’s “global yet local” identity.
Price Accessibility: All three brands avoid traditional luxury markups, appealing to Dubai’s diverse expat and young professional population.
Speed and Exclusivity: Epoch’s 24-hour turnaround and limited editions cater to Dubai’s fast-paced, status-driven culture.
Sustainability: Ezaad’s recycled materials tap into regional ESG trends, particularly among UAE nationals under 35.
Dubai’s watch market, valued at $1.2 billion, rewards innovation that balances tradition with cutting-edge appeal. These brands exemplify how micro-detailing, from movement selection to localized marketing, creates loyalty in a competitive landscape.
Final Words
Dubai’s rising watch brands, Chronograph, Ezaad, and Epoch Dubai, merge cultural identity, affordability, and exclusivity to dominate the luxury market. Arabic motifs, eco-friendly materials, and rapid customization align with Dubai’s global-local ethos, attracting younger buyers and expats. Their growth underscores a shift toward accessible, culturally rooted innovation in a city valuing tradition and modernity equally.