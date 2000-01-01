Arabian Purebred Horse Race Kicks Off Wednesday In Al Dhafra #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Arabian Purebred Horse Race Kicks Off Wednesday In Al Dhafra
(28 January 2025)

  

The sixth edition of the Arabian Purebred Horse Race will commence on Wednesday at the Madinat Zayed Track for Horse Races, organised by the Liwa Sports Club. This race is part of a series of events held by the club in the Al Dhafra region.

The event will feature two rounds, with the first covering a distance of 1,700 metres and the second covering 1,400 metres. The race coincides with the "Year of Community" aimed at fostering social cohesion and reviving cultural connections.

This race is part of the activities organised by Liwa Sports Club to promote traditional sports in Al Dhafra and to highlight Arabian purebred horse racing as an integral part of the UAE's identity and rich cultural heritage.

The club has invited the public and equestrian enthusiasts to attend the event, enjoy the race's vibrant atmosphere, and support the participants.

Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Finance and Administration at the club, emphasised that the race aligns with the club's vision to support traditional sports and contribute to preserving the UAE's cultural heritage. He also noted that the event provides a platform for local talents to shine in this prestigious sport.

