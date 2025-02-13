Top para-athletes including Paralympic and world champions will gather in Dubai to showcase an extraordinary show of grit and excellence when the 16th Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2025 runs from 10-13 February 2025. The season opener of the 2025 edition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination will witness participation from around 400 para-athletes from 52 countries, it was announced at a press conference to launch the event here on Tuesday. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the championships will also be the season opener for the Grand Prix calendar of the World Para Athletics, the world body for the sport. Some of the top international names include – Switzerland's wheelchair racing legend Marcel Hug; Belgium's two-time gold medallist in Paris 2024 Maxime Carabin; China's nine-time Paralympic champion Wen Xiaoyan, who has four gold medals from Paris 2024; Wu Qing, also a multiple-time Paralympic gold medallist from China, among others. The hosts UAE will be represented by 60 para -athletes including Paralympic stars and several newcomers aiming to get their international classification at the four-day event. Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Organizing Committee of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his great interest and support for People of Determination. He also acknowledged the Dubai Sports Council and 25 partners and sponsors' continuous support to achieve the club's desired goal. "Reaching the number one position requires an integrated vision from the wise leadership to achieve national aspirations and sustainable future trends for creating champions and raising the flag of the country in international events." "The Fazza Championships have remained the focus of development in the Para sports in all levels and have had positive impact for Dubai to continue its great journey in organising various international championships," Mr Al-Usaimi spoke at the press conference. The Director of Championships also confirmed the completion of preparations to present an exceptional version according to the planned approach, especially since the Grand Prix season for athletics begins in Dubai. Among other present on the occasion were: His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Real Estate Development; Mona Hareb, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade and Emirati para-athlete Rawda Abdullah who will be competing in her second Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in two weeks' time.