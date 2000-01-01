Under the patronage of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Youth Council today hosted the ‘Dubai Youth Forum’ at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Bringing together top officials, industry experts, and dynamic young talents from diverse sectors, the forum highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping Dubai’s strategic vision.The Dubai Youth Forum contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in promoting youth-driven innovation and sustainable development. Held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the forum unveiled several youth-focused initiatives designed to empower young entrepreneurs and enhance their social contributions. These initiatives are grounded in Dubai's core values, distinctive identity and the core principles of its community. The forum was attended by His Excellency Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; Her Excellency Ayesha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Excellency Mohammed Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du; along with several officials from government and private entities. The Year of Community Coinciding with the announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti highlighted the importance of youth in shaping the nation’s future:"Youth are pioneers of the future, driving innovation and development. Empowering them is crucial to fostering social cohesion, achieving ambitious goals, and creating opportunities for future generations. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we remain committed to empowering youth to play a critical role in shaping Dubai’s ambitious future plans." He also commended the efforts of the Dubai Youth Forum in enhancing youth participation, expressing gratitude to the forum’s strategic partners for their dedication to nurturing youth as drivers of sustainable development. Dynamic platform for empowerment His Excellency Khaled Al Nuaimi emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to providing an ideal environment for youth empowerment, saying:"The leadership’s vision ensures robust support for youth through strategic initiatives and projects, enabling them to excel across diverse fields. Aligned with the Year of Community, the Dubai Youth Forumhighlights the shared responsibility of building a sustainable and thriving nation." He further stated that the Dubai Youth Council’s initiatives are a testament to their significant efforts to integrate youth into the fabric of the community while creating opportunities for skill development and growth. Key initiatives for youth empowerment The forum witnessed the announcement of 10 youth-centric initiatives by strategic partners from government and private sectors, designed to enhance capabilities and develop skills across various sectors. Future Readiness Youth Program by Dubai Civil Defense: Trains 1,000 youth annually in safety, innovation, and community security.

by Dubai Civil Defense: Trains 1,000 youth annually in safety, innovation, and community security. Your Digital Accelerator by Dubai Digital Authority: Equips youth entrepreneurs with technical skills for success in the tech sector.

by Dubai Digital Authority: Equips youth entrepreneurs with technical skills for success in the tech sector. Generation of Entrepreneurs by Dubai Chambers: Empowers Emirati youth through mentorship and training programmes.

by Dubai Chambers: Empowers Emirati youth through mentorship and training programmes. Youth as Partners in Leadership by Dubai Municipality: Provides opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs with reduced-cost resources and prime locations for business growth.

by Dubai Municipality: Provides opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs with reduced-cost resources and prime locations for business growth. Human Potential by Dubai Government Human Resources Department: Focuses on personalised career and educational development.

by Dubai Government Human Resources Department: Focuses on personalised career and educational development. Du Core Empowerment Program by du: Develops youth skills in media and event coverage for competitive job markets.

by du: Develops youth skills in media and event coverage for competitive job markets. Youth Podcast by Dubai Culture: Facilitates innovative dialogue on youth aspirations and sustainability.

by Dubai Culture: Facilitates innovative dialogue on youth aspirations and sustainability. Be Aware by the Community Development Authority: Educates youth about social challenges and UAE laws.

by the Community Development Authority: Educates youth about social challenges and UAE laws. Explore Space by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre: Engages youth in space exploration and satellite development workshops.

by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre: Engages youth in space exploration and satellite development workshops. Dubai Heroesby Farjan Dubai: Trains youth volunteers to support communities during emergencies. Dubai Youth Values Charter A highlight of the forum was the launch of the ‘Dubai Youth Values Charter’, titled ‘My Values, My Future’. The charter establishes a framework of values that empower youth to drive sustainable development while preserving Dubai’s cultural identity. It highlights five core values: Dubai’s Youth... The Descendants of Zayed The Family... The Foundation of a Nation Youth as the Pillar of a Strong Society Youth as Renaissance Leaders Youth as Exemplary Economic Drivers Celebrating youth success The forum concluded with inspiring success stories from Emirati youth and the recognition of 10 outstanding young individuals for their social contributions. Strategic partners were also honoured for their commitment to youth empowerment. Attendees praised the forum as a valuable platform for exchanging ideas, engaging with public and private entities, and driving impactful initiatives. The event also featured a dedicated exhibition of youth-focused initiatives and interactive activities at the Youth Hub.