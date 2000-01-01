His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,met with top-performing graduates of the 32nd cohort of male cadets and fifth cohort of female cadetsof the Dubai Police Academy. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said that a nation's prosperity is closely tied to its human capital. Skilled and innovative young talent are key to sustainable progress. His Highness said that the UAE has prioritised investing in its people since its founding, fostering generations of skilled youth committed to the nation’s success. His Highness congratulated them on their exceptional performance and dedication, highlighting the Academy’s pivotal role in preparing future leaders to protect the nation’s resources and security. He urged them to keep striving for excellence, continually improving their skills and knowledge to serve the nation with commitment and precision. Addressing the graduates, His Highness said that they are beginning a new chapter of serving the UAE and safeguarding its security. He noted that their success is not just a personal achievement but an inspiring message to all youth, demonstrating that determination and hard work pave the way to leadership. His Highness emphasised that nations are built and protected by loyal citizens who prioritise national interests. He commended the graduates as role models for a generation that sees excellence as a path to securing a more prosperous future. Expressing pride in their achievements, he encouraged them to continue leading with integrity, loyalty, and a commitment to excellence. The graduates of the Dubai Police Academy expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet with HH Sheikh Mohammed. They also thanked His Highness for his valuable advice, which motivates them to excel in their careers and serve the nation. They also expressed gratitude for their academy training, which they said instilled discipline, commitment, and teamwork, preparing them to contribute to the UAE's vision of being a model for safety and stability. The engagement took place during his weekly meetingat Za’abeel Palace, which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; His Highness Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum;His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Director of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and a number of local dignitaries, businessmen and senior officials. The weekly meeting featured a lecture delivered by Amer Al Sayegh Al Ghaferi, Assistant Director General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, on the UAE's remarkable progress in the space sector. He outlined how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum spearheaded the initiative to enhance the nation’s space capabilities, highlighting the transformative advancements in the UAE's space industry, particularly in satellite technology.