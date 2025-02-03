Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is sponsoring the ‘Bil Emirati’strand as part of the 17thEmirates Airline Festival of Literature, providinga platform to highlight Emirati writers, support their creative journeys, and encourage participation in global forums. The strand features43 authors across36 sessions during the festival, which runs until 3 February 2025 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the authority's commitment to empowering local talentand expanding their reach, saying: “The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature offers a dynamicspace for writers and thinkers from around the globe to celebrate their contributions through events that build bridges between communities and encourage cultural exchange. Our support for the ‘Bil Emirati’strand reflects our dedication to fostering environments where Emirati authors canengage with the international community, thereby strengthening the cultural and creative industries and cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.” The ‘Bil Emirati’segment of the festivalincludes an inspiring line-up of eventsthat spotlight local talent. Highlights include a talk with HE Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Faisal Abbas, as well as the session‘Dubai: Home of Creativity,’ showcasing four authors holding the UAE Golden Visa: Mamdouh Hamada, Nabil Suleiman, Hawra Al-nadawi, and Amal Ismail.Poets Khalid Albudoorand Asmaa Azaizehleads‘Postmodern Prose.’ Meanwhile, ‘Collective Portrait of the Gulf’examines the region’scultural landscape, presented by Emirati writer Salha Obaid, Saudi poet Abdulatif Yousef, and Omani novelist Mohamed Alyahyai. The agenda also includes the session ‘Blame it on Mum,’ in whichwriters Haneen Al Sayegh andRasha Samirdelve into the portrayal of motherhood and its impact on identity and relationships. In ‘The Everlasting Walk,’Dr. Mohammed AlMansi Qindeel and Prof. WacinyLaredjdiscusshow cities and places intertwine with literary threads, shaping the essence of texts. The ‘Bil Emirati’strandcelebrates notable Emirati authors, including poet Adel Khozam, who launched‘Manseera: A Poetic Epic’, a collaborative work with 86 poets from over 50 countries. Fatima Bint Ali isunveiling her book ‘Contemporary Issue’, whileRana Al Mutawais presenting her piece,‘Life In The Spectacular City’. The ‘Mudun: Short Stories from the Arab World’ session brings together some of the most exciting writers from across the region. In this special event, Lana Shamma joinsthe anthology’s editors — Sultan SooudAlQassemi, Faris Bseiso, Razmig Bedirian, and Reem Khorshid — to showcasethe incredible piece of workas well as Barjeel Art Foundation’s ongoing efforts in supporting emerging talent through the Mudun Short Story Prize.In ‘Arabs Through Global Eyes,’ authors Sawsan Benarafa, and Salha Ghabishlook atArabic literature’sglobal impact and how it shapes perceptions around Arabs. The session ‘A Brave New World’seeswritersAhmed AlSadek, Hawra Al-nadawi, and director Nahla Al Fahad discuss the influence of technological advancements on creativity. Additionally, the programmeincludesthe ‘Arabic Poetry and Qanoon Night’ featuring poets Abdulatif Yousef, Asmaa Azaizeh, Amal Al Sahlawi, Haneen Al Sayegh, Dr Afra Atiq, Lamya Alsaiqal, and Farah Younes. The ‘Emirati Publishers' Showcase’gathers pioneers Mohamed Almatrooshi, Abdulaziz Mohamad Ali, Fatma AlKhatib, and Mohamed Kandil to unpackthe key challenges and opportunities in publishing. The segmentalso features other sessions and artistic performances, further enhancing this cultural celebration.