His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met with His Excellency Dr. Jörg Kukies, Federal Minister of Finance of Germany, at the Ruler’s Court in Dubai. The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen financial cooperation and promote closer ties between the business communities of both nations. During the meeting, HH Sheikh Maktoum lauded the proactive approach adopted by Germany’s Ministry of Finance in enhancing bilateral relations. HH Sheikh Maktoum and Dr. Kukies exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment, renewable energy, technology, and education, reaffirming the deep historical ties between the UAE and Germany. They stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation across various sectors and highlighted the significant growth in non-oil bilateral trade between the two countries, which reached US$13.8 billion in 2024, a 5.4% increase, reflecting the strength of their economic partnership. HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted the need to reach an agreement to prevent double taxation between the two countries in preparation for increasing investments from government and private companies in Germany. HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the visit of the German minister, highlightingthe UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Germany and expanding their relations in trade and investment, among other sectors, particularly in emerging sectors such as clean energy, technology, and infrastructure, which are shared priorities for both nations and offer significant potential for economic cooperation. “The strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany can contribute significantly to achieving our shared goals and promoting sustainable economic growth for both countries,” His Highness said. For his part, Dr. Kukies noted that Germany is interested in expanding its cooperation with the UAE, commending the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and support sustainable development. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, DirectorGeneral of HH The Dubai Ruler's Court; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, DirectorGeneral of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre.