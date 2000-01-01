His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE,commissioned the Al Emarat Corvette (P111), a state-of-the-art naval vessel designed to the highest international military specifications.

The ceremony marking the official induction of the vessel into the naval fleet was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs;His Excellency Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the launch of the advanced warship reflects the UAE Navy's commitment to enhancing its defensive capabilities and strengthening its ability to protect the nationand its strategic interests. He noted that the induction of the vessel represents a significant boost to the Navyin safeguarding the country's coastline.

His Highness commended national cadres who played critical roles in the design and development of the new warship. He emphasised that investing in cutting-edge military technologies strengthens the UAE’s defence sector, helping it compete globally, and enhancing the Armed Forces' capability to perform their tasks with optimal efficiency at all times.

The new warship boasts of innovative panoramic sensors and an advanced security intelligence unitdesigned for seamless data collection and processing. Cutting-edge sensor systems, including radars, electro-optical devices, an electronic warfare suite, and communication antennas, besides specialised weather systemslend it an added edge in terms of operational readiness and efficiency.

HH Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of sustained efforts to promote innovation and develop national expertise across various defence sectors to ensure that the Armed Forces are always fully ready and capable of responding decisively to any future challenges.