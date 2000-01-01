The ‘Elite and Cup’ races of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup concluded today with some of the toughest contests of the tournament. Organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center at its special facility in Al Habbab, this year’s competition featured substantial participation from across the UAE and the wider region and an overall prize pool exceeding AED23 million with audiences treated to some highly entertaining matchups and thrilling finishes. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum crowned the top three winners in the six races involving elite falconers. The elite falconers showcased the fine traditions of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup, getting over 200 competing falcons representing the very best in the competition to put on some remarkable displays. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club; His Excellency Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Murkhan Al Ketbi, Vice President of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, and Secretary-General of the UAE Falconry Federation; Rashid Harib Al Khousouni, Director of Fazza Championship Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center; and Dhamithan bin Suwaidan, Head of the Organising Committee for the Championship. The anticipation was high for the ‘Cup’ races of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup, which are considered among the most prestigious in the sport of falconry, with each race offering prizes worthAED1 million.These included the Sheikh’s Cup, and the Open Cup for owners who fielded young falcons. The Al Nif team ultimately triumphed, claiming the first place in the Sheikh's Cup for young falcons with the falcon Helman clocking 18.409 seconds, earning a prize of AED500,000. The second and third places were taken by the M7 team with the falcon S 359 finishing in a time of 18.448 seconds to claim an AED300,000 prize and the falcon Al Mehlal clocking 18.468 seconds for the prize of AED200,000. Ghadir bin Ghadir Al Ketbi won the Open Cup for young falcons with his bird Limitid, which recorded a time of 18.153 seconds. The second and third positions went to Abdullah Khalfan Al Qubaisi with the falcon 281 turning in a time of 18.202 secondsand another entry named Hacker finishing in 18.388 seconds. In the Owners' Open Cup, Mubarak Matar Al Khaili took first place with his falcon 11 clocking 18.491 seconds, while Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Kendi took second place with the falcon Al Muheet finishing in 18.529 seconds. The third position went to Khalifa Sultan Al Haffari with his falcon Hab Reeh clocking 18.650 seconds. Elite races In the Elite races, which featured prizes amounting to AED1.35 million, the M7 team claimed the first and second places in the Elite Sheikh's Gyrfalcon Race with the falcon Ramah clocking 14.529 seconds and the bird T 139 finishing in 14.997 seconds. The third place went to the F3S team with falcon B 64 achieving a time of 15.024 seconds. The Dubai team excelled in the Elite Open Gyrfalcon Race, with the falcon Tajouri achieving 14.929 seconds. The second place was secured by Abdullah Khalfan Al Qubaisi with the falcon 18 finishing in 15.186 seconds. The third place went to Hamid Mohammed Al Tayir with the falcon Bayan clocking 15.238 seconds. In the Elite Owners' Gyrfalcon Race, Rashid Suhail Al Marri took first place with his falcon Nashmi clocking 15.377 seconds, followed by Ghadir Mohammed Al Mansoori in second place with the falcon Iqab at 15.446 seconds, and Jumaa Abdullah Al Falahi who was placed third with the falcon T 4 finishing in 15.618 seconds. His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Murkhan Al Ketbi, Vice President of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center and Secretary-General of the UAE Falconry Federation, applauded the Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup for its prestigious status and exceptional success in promoting the heritage sport and the lofty standards it continued to set. The eventcontinues to create a strong impression year after year, inspiring participants from around the world to pursue excellence in a sport that highlights the UAE’s rich history and traditions and strengthens its national identity, he said. HE Al Ketbi also acknowledged the staunch support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the sport, emphasising that his presence at the event and involvement in such sporting events clearly demonstrated the leadership's commitment to supporting the heritage sport of falconry. The leadership’s constant support and commitment has directlycontributed to enhancing the level of competition, driving impressive results for the sportboth locally and internationally, he noted.