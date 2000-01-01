Dubai will host the first edition of the Young Arab Leaders Forum on Monday, 10 February, as part of the pre-event activities for the World Governments Summit 2025. To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), theforum will bring together over 200 emerging leaders from across the Arab world. The event is part of the ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative, launched nearly 20 years ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to empower and equip the next generation of Arab leaders with the skills, networks, and opportunities to drive progress across various sectors. The forum will feature a series of keynote speeches and panel discussions focusing on youth empowerment, leadership development, and regional transformations. The event will begin with an opening keynote by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative. This will be followed by a keynote session with His Excellency Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Former Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, who will discuss the importance of preparing young leaders for the evolving challenges of the modern world. His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will participate in a session discussing the role of young Arab leaders in shaping the region’s economic future. Her Excellency Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation of Egypt, will also give a keynote speech onthe readiness of youth and their role in planning and leadership in senior positions. Additionally, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, will join a panel discussion on the impact of youth leadership in building a resilient and innovative economy. HE Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative, emphasised that the forum serves as a platform for meaningful conversations aimed at empowering Arab youth, harnessing their skillsets to drive social progress, and preparing a new generation of leaders capable of creating tangible change across future sectors. HE Belhoul said that the Young Arab Leaders Forum will play an important role in launching impactful initiatives in the coming period by leveraging the expertise of participating Arab leaders. He highlighted that the forum will further activate the role of young Arab leaders across diverse fields, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF. A dedicated session on ‘Arab Leaders in Entrepreneurship’ will feature prominent business leaders, including Mohamad Ballout, CEO and Co-founder of Kitopi; Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq Investments; Hosam Arab, Co-founder and CEO of Tabby; and Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld. These speakers will share insights on fostering entrepreneurship and how young leaders can drive economic transformation in the Arab world. In addition, His Excellency Omar Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to the Holy See and Adviser to the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will deliver a keynote speech on ‘Young Leaders and the Future of Arab Diplomacy’, exploring the role of youth in shaping the region’s global engagement. Beyond business and governance, the Young Arab Leaders Forum will also explore the impact of youth leadership in sports, arts, and culture.A dedicated session on ‘Arab Sports Leadership’ will bring together renowned athletes, including Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber, Emirati football star Ismail Matar, and Iraqi footballer Nashat Akram, to discuss how sports can serve as a platform for youth empowerment and regional collaboration. Another discussion on ‘Arab Leadership in Art and Culture’ will feature prominent creative figures, including Tunisian artist El Sayed, Saudi musician Mishaal Tamer, Egyptian architect Shahira Fahmy, and renowned chef Mohamad Orfali, owner of Orfali Bros Bistro. The forum will conclude with a keynote session by Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, who will share leadership lessons from organising one of the most prestigious global sporting events. As part of its long-term strategy, the Young Arab Leaders initiative aims to attract 50,000 participants in the coming years. Through mentorship, networking opportunities, and innovative projects, the initiative seeks to build a strong network of business leaders, policymakers, and changemakers committed to supporting and guiding young Arab talent. Through its extensive regional network, the programme aims to position Arab youth as catalysts for innovation, economic growth, and social transformation. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed recently approved the formation of the ‘Young Arab Leaders’ Board of Directors, chaired by HE Khalfan Belhoul. The board comprises distinguished leaders from across the region, including Sheikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa (Bahrain), Dr. Tamam Menko (Jordan), Fahad AlGhanim (Kuwait), Aïssata Lam (Mauritania), Ibrahim Mohtaseb (Saudi Arabia), Mona Ataya (Palestine), Basil El-Baz (Egypt), Yazen Altimimi (Iraq), Nasser Al-Khater (Qatar), Sami Daud (Oman), and Fatma Rashid Bujsaim, Secretary-General of ‘Young Arab Leaders’. For more information about the ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative, please visit: www.yaleaders.org.