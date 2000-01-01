As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Asmahan Restaurant offers exclusive Iftar and Suhoor catering services that bring the authentic flavors of the Middle East to homes and corporate gatherings. Designed to offer an authentic culinary experience, the restaurant’s Ramadan catering services feature a carefully curated selection of authentic dishes, unifying rich flavors with impeccable presentation. Renowned for its dedication to time-honoured recipes and high-quality, fresh ingredients, Asmahan Restaurant unveils a range of catering packages to accommodate both intimate family meals and large-scale business events. Focusing on authenticity and excellence, the menu is meticulously crafted to honor the spirit of Ramadan while ensuring a seamless and memorable dining experience. "Ramadan is a time of reflection and togetherness, and food plays a central role in bringing people closer. Our Ramadan catering menu is crafted with care, using time-honored recipes and high-quality ingredients to capture the essence of genuine Middle Eastern flavors while incorporating innovative elements to enhance our customers’ dining experience,” stated Seham, Head Chef at Asmahan Restaurant, as she shared her vision behind the Ramadan menu. A delectable Iftar experience Breaking the fast with Asmahan’s Iftar catering in Dubai offers a taste of Middle Eastern heritage, starting with the comforting Harira soup, followed by crispy cheese sambousek and fattoush salad. For the main course, guests can savor tender stuffed zucchini and grape leaves, served with succulent lamb or slow-cooked shoulder meat. The Algerian couscous casserole, layered with a choice of chicken or meat, offers a heartwarming taste of tradition. For a modern twist on a classic, shawarma fatteh presents a beautifully layered dish. To conclude the meal, guests can enjoy a variety of desserts, including qatayef filled with cheese, creamy basbousa, and the Lebanese nights dessert. Signature Ramadan beverages such as qamar al-din and jallab complement the dining experience, providing the perfect refreshment after a day of fasting. A nourishing Suhoor selection Ensuring energy and sustenance for the fasting hours ahead, Asmahan’s Suhoor catering features a selection of freshly baked manakish topped with za’atar or cheese, alongside light, delicious fatayer. Carefully designed to provide nourishment, the Suhoor menu balances flavor and nutrition to keep diners energized throughout the day. In addition to its diverse offerings, Asmahan Restaurant places great emphasis on presentation and ambiance, creating an atmosphere that enhances the joy of dining. Each dish is carefully prepared to highlight its vibrant colors and textures, making every meal a visual and sensory experience. The catering team takes pride in delivering first-class service, ensuring that every occasion is marked by sophistication and attention to detail. Make Ramadan gatherings unforgettable with Asmahan Catering This Ramadan, Asmahan Restaurant invites families, friends, and corporate clients to indulge in old-age family traditions, blended with world-class signature Iftar and Suhoor dishes. With a commitment to preserving the authenticity of Middle Eastern cuisine while delivering exceptional service, Asmahan catering services ensure that every gathering is a celebration of tradition and camaraderie. For orders and inquiries, visit: www.asmahanrestaurant.com or call us: +971 50 216 6809