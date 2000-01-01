The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a two-day workshop entitled ‘The Art of Audiobook Recording’, with media trainer Fatima Al Hammadi, as part of its efforts to promote audio content and encourage talents in the field of voiceover. On its first day, the workshop highlighted the theoretical aspect and basics of recording audiobooks, and the importance of sound in conveying knowledge and culture. It also addressed the sound techniques used in this field, including how to control the tone of voice, maintain a consistent level of performance, and attractive delivery methods that help convey content clearly. The workshop discussed breathing techniques as they affect the quality of vocal performance. Participants were trained on how to control breathing during recording, and how to ensure a smooth and natural flow of speech without interruption or fatigue. The workshop also focused on the basic principles of voiceover, which include analysing texts, changing voice to suit content, and maintaining the harmony of the performance over long recording periods. On the second day, participants began the practical application, where they applied what they learned, and were trained on the use of professional microphones, to ensure the production of high quality recordings. Al Hammadi also gave the participants individual feedback to help them improve their performance and develop their skills. With a large turnout, participants commended the workshop content and thanked the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library for offering them the opportunity to improve their skills in this flourishing field. This workshop comes within the framework of the library’s efforts to foster a culture of listening and provide digital alternatives that keep pace with the rapid developments in the world of knowledge and publishing. This contributes to making audiobooks an effective tool for spreading knowledge and culture, and supports the library’s commitment to providing more training programs that promote the audiobook sector and encourage the production of unique audio content.