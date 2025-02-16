Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Women’s Race—the fourth stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship—will take place on Sunday, 16 February, 2025. Organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, this championship is recognised as the world's largest community cycling event in terms of diversity and prize value. The event will be held at the Al Marmoom Nature Reserve, marking the conclusion of the ninth edition. A key highlight of the championship, the Women’s Race is a major event that promotes women's cycling in the UAE and the region. The Supreme Organising Committee, led by His Excellency Omar bin Jumaa Al-Falasi, Director-General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, said that the Women’s Race will comprise two competitions. Both races will begin from the same location, but with a time gap between them. The first race, covering 107 km, is specifically for Emirati female cyclists, while the second race, spanning 136 km, is designed for top women cyclists residing in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The race, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, is anticipated to see significant participation. The event's evolution over nine years has contributed to an increase in female cyclists and their overall performance. The championship has become a prominent platform for empowering women in sports, further raising its profile as a major venue for women's cycling. The route within the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve has been carefully designed to meet the highest international standards, providing both a challenging course for participants and ensuring full safety protocols in collaboration with government entities. His Excellency Omar bin Jumaa Al-Falasi stressed that the Al Salam Championship, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has always placed a high priority on women’s races since its inception, reflecting the UAE's broader commitment to empowering women across all fields including sports. The championship underscores the crucial role of women in promoting healthy lifestyles within their families and communities. Al-Falasi also mentioned that the Supreme Organising Committee had received a large number of applications from cyclists of various nationalities, making the Women’s Race one of the most competitive in the event’s history. The race route, chosen to highlight the stunning landscapes of Al Marmoom, ensures that the reserve remains a top destination for UAE residents, citizens, and visitors alike. The ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship commenced in December with the Sword of Honour race, celebrating the graduation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. This event, dedicated to Emirati amateur cyclists, was followed by the Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race on 19 January, 2025, which covered a 193 km route starting from the historic Al Fahidi district and passing through several of Dubai’s iconic landmarks. The championship is organised in collaboration with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and the Dubai Film Company.