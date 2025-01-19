In the presence and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Women’s Race – the fourth stage of the Al Salam Cycling Championship – tookplace today at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.The event marked the grand finale of the ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship. Organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the championship has earned acclaim as the world's largest community cycling event in terms of diversity and prize value. The Supreme Organising Committee of the event, led by His Excellency Omar bin Jumaa Al-Falasi, Director-General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, conducted the Women’s Race, featuring two categories, on the same day. Both races started from the same point in Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve but with the two fields separated by a set time gap. The first race,held over a 107-km course, was designated for Emirati female cyclists, while the next event, the elite category race, witnessed action over a 136-km course. The second race featured enthusiastic participation from resident female cyclists in the UAE as well as competitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Cycling Federation. Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, the Women’s Race featured intense performances and fierce rivalry throughout with the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, the largest natural reserve in the UAE, providing a fascinating backdrop for the thrilling action. The reserve plays a crucial role in wildlife conservation, providing natural habitats for one of the largest herds of Arabian oryx and diverse bird populations. Spanning approximately 40 hectares of fertile land rich in shrubbery, it is home to more than 204 species of local birds and 158 species of migratory birds, interspersed by over 10 km of lakes and other scenic landscapes. The race was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Jumaa Al-Falasi, Director-General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. Broader vision His Excellency Al-Falasi expressed his deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumfor his constant support to the Al Salam Cycling Championship and in making its ninth edition a resounding success. He highlighted that the event reflects a broader vision to inspire the community to take to sports as a way of life – onethat promotes health, vitality, and happiness. HE Al-Falasi emphasised that the championship’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity was amply evidenced by the variety of races it featured, bringing together amateur and professional cyclists from diverse backgrounds. He highlighted how the carefully designed race routes not only served to offer a test of endurance but also showcased Dubai’s vibrant landscapes and modern landmarks, reinforcing its position as a global sporting hub. Applauding the remarkable performances witnessed during the Women’s Race, HE Al-Falasi underscored the event’s role in empowering female athletes and promoting their active involvement in the competitive cycling circuit. He highlighted how the sport fosters both individual strength and collective well-being, encouraging a culture of fitness that benefits families and the wider community alike. Winners of the Women’s Race includedSheikha Madiya Bint Hasher Al Maktoum from the MyWhoosh team, who secured top spot in Emirati Women’s Race category. Sheikha Madiya led a MyWhoosh team sweep of the podium, with her teammates Ayesha Foolad and Mouza Al Ghafil finishing in second and third place respectively. In the team rankings, MyWhoosh claimed first place, Dubai Police Cycling team secured second, and Airwick Racing finished third. Continuing her superb form, Sheikha Madiya achieved a double, claiming the top spot in the 40+ age category as well. In the elite race, Nora Jencusova from the Dubai Police Cycling – Positive Spirit team took first place, followed by Cristina Tonetti from the Dubai Police – Essad team in second place, and Olha Shkel from the Dubai Police Cycling team in third place. In the team rankings, Dubai Police – Positive Spirit secured first place, Dubai Police – Esaad came in second, and Dubai Police took third place. Hellen Bachofen von Echt from the Boon Racing team claimed first position in the 40+ age category. Photography competition The Supreme Organising Committee also invited entries showcasing visual highlights of the Women’s Race for a special photography competitionheld in collaboration with The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards. Submissions for the Women’s Race will remain open until February 26. Marking a milestone in the championship’s history, the ninth edition introduced its first-ever photography competition, drawing an enthusiastic response from photographers eager to capture the event’s most striking and memorable moments. The competition not only capturing the intensity of the races but also celebrated the stunning landscapes of Dubai, blending the power of sport with the city’s visual splendour. Recognising outstanding talent, three prizes were announced for each race: AED12,000 for first place, AED8,000 for second, and AED5,000 for third. The ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship commenced in December with the Sword of Honour race, celebrating the graduation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the UK’s Royal Military AcademySandhurst. The inaugural event, dedicated to Emirati amateur cyclists, was followed by the Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race on 19 January, 2025, which covered a 193-km route starting off from the historic Al Fahidi district,and offering vantage views of several of Dubai’s iconic landmarks. TheDesert Race, the third stage of the Championship,was held last week. The championship is organised in collaboration with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and the Dubai Film Company.