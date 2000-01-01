His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, todayvisited the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025). The ongoing edition is the largest ever in the event’s history, featuring extensive participation from global defence companies, senior military officials, and key decision-makers in the sector. During the visit, His Highness highlighted the significant strides made by the UAE’s defence industries, underscoring how it aligns with the leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors. His Highness stressed that enhancing defence preparedness is crucial to ensure that development efforts continue unhindered, ultimately reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of possessing deterrent power as a key prerequisite for maintaining global security and stability. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State For Defence Affairs; and His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. During the tour, His Highness visited several pavilions, interacting with both local and international exhibitors. His Highness stopped by the pavilion of the Edge Group and its subsidiary CARACAL, a regional leader in high-performance small arms, where he was apprised about their products and services. His Highness also visited the pavilions of Beretta, learning about their latest tactical gear and precision scopes, and the Kalashnikov Group, which showcased drones, machine guns, rifles, and ammunition. Towards the end of his visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan toured the pavilion of NORINCO, a prominent Chinese company in the defence sector. As part of China’s prominent presence at IDEX this year, 59 companies are showcasing cutting-edge defence and technology systems. His Highness was briefed on some of NORINCO's latest missile defence systems, which are supported by satellites. As a leading global defence event, IDEX continues to play a crucial role in enhancing international defence partnerships and driving innovation in security and defence technologies. The success of the event is a testament to its role as a premier platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, in addition to showcasing the latest military solutions. Given its growing prominence, IDEX remains one of the most significant global defence events, acting as a catalyst for forming strategic partnerships and signing international defence agreements. It also serves as a global gathering that showcases the latest military solutions and technologies, playing a key role in fostering global security and stability.