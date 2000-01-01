DUBAI GAMES 2025, the city’s premier team sports event, officially kicked off today at Dubai Festival City. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the tournament, now in its sixth edition, was marked by intense action on the opening day with teams vying for top positions in the Battle of the Government category for women and men demonstrating exceptional levels of energy, teamwork, and competitiveness. The event, which runs until 23 February,is organised in official partnership with DP World, with diamond sponsorship from DAMAC and Emarat, and in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council. Day 1 of DUBAI GAMES 2025 witnessed fierce competition in the Battle of the Government for Women, with 26 teams across a highly competitive fielddelivering some exceptional performances. Four teams ultimately qualified for the final taking place on Sunday, 23 February,following some terrific tussles in previous rounds. The finalists include the Ministry of Defenceteam, which scored 93.06 points, the Ministry of Education team with a tally of 69.31 points, the Dubai Police team thatscored 62.54 points, and the Dubai Health team that aggregated 61.03 points. Day 1 also featured the first and second heats in the Battle of the Government for Men, where contestants faced rigorous tests of their physical and mental reserves of endurance and strength, in addition to team spirit. The top four teams advancing to the finals will be announced on Friday evening, setting the stage for the final showdown on Sunday. Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, praised the dedication, enthusiasm and determination of participants. He said: “DUBAI GAMES 2025 has kicked off with remarkable energy, as teams showcase outstanding teamwork, strategic thinking, and competitiveness. Today’s performances reaffirm the championship’s position as one of Dubai’s leading sporting events, embodying the values of collaboration and perseverance. We look forward to more inspiring performances as the tournament progresses. This year’s edition promises to be our most exciting yet as Dubai, as always, dazzles everyone with every global event.” The action is set to intensify in the coming days as the Battle of the Government for Men reaches a crescendo alongside the initial contests in the Battle of the Community and Battle of the Cities categories. Global benchmarks Khalid Balhoul, In-charge of the Refereeing Committee and Member of the Organising Committee for the Games, highlighted the commitment to international officiating standards. He said: “DUBAI GAMES employs a refereeing system based on the highest global standards to ensure fairness and accuracy. The points system is grounded in precise criteria, assessing every team equitably on collective performance, strategic problem-solving, and both physical and mental capabilities. This framework fosters a competitive environment, emphasising skill, strategy, and teamwork. Officiating guidelines are published on our website to maintain transparency and reinforce credibility internationally.” Reflecting the event’s growth, registration processes have been significantly streamlined for a better participant experience. Aber Abdeen, In-charge of Battle of the Government’s registration, noted: “This year, we refined the registration process to offer a seamless experience. New enhancements allow teams to select their rounds during registration, providing greater flexibility. The participation of government entities is pivotal, reinforcing team-based collaboration originally designed for government employees. With these improvements, 26 women’s teams and 84 men’s teams have joined the Battle of the Government, further establishing DUBAI GAMES as a premier competitive platform.” Prominent partners Now in its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES continues to receive strong support from prominent public and private sector partners, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s leading team-based sporting events. This year’s partners include DP World as the Official Partner, DAMAC Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) as Diamond Partners, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and M42 as Gold Sponsors. C4 serves as the Bronze Sponsor, with Dubai Festival City as the official venue partner, Al Futtaim Automotive as a supporting partner, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) as telecommunication partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated and Arabian Radio Network as media partners. Additional sponsors include Adidas, Viya, and Mai Dubai. DUBAI GAMES 2025 features 244 teams across various categories, including 84 teams in the Battle of the Government – Men; 26 teams in the Battle of the Government – Women; 28 teams in the Battle of the Community and 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities, in addition to 56 teams that participated in the Battle of Juniors held in DAMAC HILLS on 8 February. The main championship will run from 20 to 23 February at Dubai Festival City with the total prize pool exceeding AED3.1 million. With its refreshed identity, DUBAI GAMES serves as an inspiring platform to encourage future generations to adopt an active lifestyle that embodies the core values of renewal, ambition, and resilience – reflecting the vibrant spirit of Dubai. For more information on the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, follow @DubaiGames on Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.