Following the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, designating 2025 as the "Year of Community" under the theme "Hand in Hand" as a national initiative embodying the leadership's vision for a cohesive and prosperous community; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Fathers’ Endowment campaign. This initiative honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund valued at AED1 billion, with proceeds dedicated to providing treatment and healthcare to the poor and needy. The launch of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign is a continuation of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's established practice of launching charitable and humanitarian initiatives during Ramadan. It reflects the UAE's deeply rooted culture of giving and reinforces His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's belief that the path of giving is an endless and invaluable one. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign embodies H.H. Sheikh Mohammed's vision for sustainable charity and humanitarian work through a comprehensive, institutional framework and impactful programs. These programs are designed to mobilise support for millions in underserved communities worldwide, empowering them to live with dignity and access essential needs, particularly sustainable healthcare. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stated, “Dear brothers and sisters, as Ramadan approaches, we continue our tradition of humanitarian campaigns with the launch of the Fathers’ Endowment—a sustainable and ongoing charity honouring all fathers in the UAE.” He added, “Fathers are our first role models, supporters, and teachers, guiding us with strength and wisdom. This endowment funds healthcare for the needy, embodying the spirit of Ramadan and the Year of Community. We invite everyone to contribute, strengthening family bonds and giving back. May God bless the UAE, its founders, and all fathers.” Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), emphasised that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign coincides with the Year of Community launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote family bonds and social solidarity, and reflects H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of creating a community-wide humanitarian movement that cements the values of the Emirati community and serves noble goals. Al Gergawi said, “This new endowment campaign, launched during the holy month of Ramadan, highlights the UAE's deeply ingrained culture of generosity and giving. This spirit of giving has been clearly demonstrated in past Ramadan campaigns, where individuals and institutions from both the public and private sectors actively participated in supporting charitable projects and humanitarian initiatives, striving to assist those most in need around the world.” This Ramadan campaign emphasises honouring parents, drawing inspiration from Quran verses and Hadith highlighting their importance and the rewards of treating them with honour and respect. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy, and those who cannot afford treatment. Proceeds will support healthcare systems through hospital development and the provision of medicine and treatment. By allowing donations in fathers' names, the campaign reinforces the values of honouring parents and social solidarity while strengthening the UAE's philanthropic standing by establishing a sustainable endowment that provides healthcare for the underprivileged. It promotes generosity and philanthropy, as well as the culture of endowments, creating a community-wide movement that leverages charitable contributions to achieve sustainable healthcare for millions. The world faces numerous healthcare challenges, including limited access to medical services, such as vaccinations, for tens of millions of people, the spread of contagious diseases, and rising rates of mental health issues. According to the World Health Organisation, more than half of the global population still lacks access to basic healthcare. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the region's largest humanitarian and development organisation. Continuing the legacy of successful Ramadan campaigns launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it follows initiatives like the “10 Million Meals” campaign in 2020, which raised over 15.3 million meals; the “100 Million Meals” campaign in 2021, which collected 220 million meals); the “1 Billion Meals” in 2022, which achieved its goal in under a month; and the "1 Billion Meals Endowment” in 2023, which raised AED 1.075 billion. The Mothers’ Endowment campaign in Ramadan 2024, in honour of UAE mothers, aimed to create a AED1 billion endowment for global education and has surpassed its goal, raising over AED1.4 billion. This campaign will empower millions worldwide through education and skills development for a dignified life, partnering with various humanitarian organisations. Launched in 2015, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) consolidates over 30 initiatives and organisations championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over two decades. MBRGI’s mission focuses on 5 main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities. Beyond providing aid, MBRGI develops innovative solutions addressing cultural, educational, economic, social, health, environmental, and humanitarian challenges both regionally and globally. Healthcare is a primary focus, with MBRGI tackling critical health issues, combating infectious diseases, and providing urgent care, especially for mothers and children. Its efforts include providing essential medical services, preventative care, surgeries, treatment programs, awareness campaigns, health monitoring, and support for medical research and training. Ultimately, MBRGI strives to create healthier environments to eradicate common diseases, contain serious illnesses, and rapidly control epidemics, preserving human capital in vulnerable communities.