His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended part of the thrilling competitions on the second day of the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES. Held at the Dubai Festival City, this year’s event features 244 teams from around the world, making it the most expansive edition yet. DP World is the official partner of the tournament, while DAMAC Group and Emarat are the diamond partners. Organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the tournament runs until 23 February. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Dubai continues to set an inspiring example for an active and health-conscious society that embraces sports as a way of life.We remain dedicated to fostering a culture where sports and an active lifestyle are deeply embedded in everyday life, constantly fostering the community’s well-being.” The second day of the championship sawextraordinary performances in the Battle of the Government for Men, culminating in four teams securing their spots in the grand final on Sunday, 23 February. Abu Dhabi Police led with 121 points, followed by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation - Ajman with 113.74 points. The Ministry of Defence secured third place with 113.63 points, while Dubai State Security claimed the final qualification spot with 112.19 points. Excitement is building for an electrifying final showdown. The day also featured the first round of the Battle of the Cities, significantly expanded this year to include 50 teams from across the world. Participating countries include the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Denmark, Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, and others. Day 3 promises even more excitement with the continuation of the Battle of the Cities and the launch of the Battle of the Community, continuing the high-energy performances showcased over the past two days. Now in its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES continues to receive strong support from prominent public and private sector partners, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s leading team-based sporting events. This year’s partners include DP World as the Official Partner, DAMAC Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) as Diamond Partners, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and M42 as Gold Sponsors. C4 serves as the Bronze Sponsor, with Dubai Festival City as the official venue partner, Al Futtaim Automotive as a supporting partner, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) as telecommunication partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated and Arabian Radio Network as media partners. Other sponsors include Adidas, Viya, and Mai Dubai. DUBAI GAMES 2025 features 244 teams across various categories, including 84 teams in the Battle of the Government – Men; 26 teams in the Battle of the Government – Women; 28 teams in the Battle of the Community and 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities, in addition to 56 teams that participated in the Battle of Juniors held in DAMAC HILLS on 8 February. The main championship runs from 20 to 23 February at Dubai Festival City with the total prize pool exceeding AED3.1 million. With its new identity, DUBAI GAMES serves as an inspiring platform to encourage future generations to adopt an active lifestyle that embodies the core values of renewal, ambition, and resilience – reflecting the vibrant spirit of Dubai. For more information on the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, follow @DubaiGames on Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.