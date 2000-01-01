The Dubai Films and Games Commission, the newentity operating under the Dubai Media Council’s expanded mandate, today hosted a media retreat featuring global production companies, to discuss a comprehensive roadmap for the emirate’s film sector. This first gathering organised by the Commission explored strategic initiatives to strengthen Dubai’s position as a key player in the global film landscape, attract major productions and establish the city as a major filmmaking hub. The event also examinedthe key drivers behind Dubai’s growth as a preferred destination for international film production including talent development, infrastructure, market expansion, regulatory frameworks, and global visibility. Participants in theretreat, held in the presence of Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, also included filmmakers, representatives from academia, and officials from government. semi-government, and private sector entities. A new phase of growth As the newly established body responsible for overseeing the film and gaming sectors in Dubai, the Commission aims to set its strategic and policy framework through collaborative industry engagement. The retreat, which took place at Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel in Dubai, served as a platform to generateinnovativeapproaches that will drive the next chapter of industry growth. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said:“This retreat sets the stage for working towards Dubai's long-term vision for the film industry, as outlined by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. By bringing together key stakeholders, the event sought to discover new approaches that can transform the sector against the backdrop of the evolving global landscape, aligned with our commitment to fostering a world-class media ecosystem. It also examined fresh approaches on creating a hub for globally competitive films, leveraging Dubai’s unique strengths to attract major productions.The outcomes of the retreat will inform the Commission’s strategic agenda, ensuringDubai remains at the forefront of innovation in the international film industry.” Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The council is responsible for creating an optimal environment that supports both local and international film production companies, while providing the incentives needed to attract major productions to Dubai. By providing filmmakers and production houses from across the world with progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and access to a rich talent pool, we seek to make Dubai a unique centre for cinematic excellence. This retreat provided us with invaluable insights to shape policies that empower industry professionals, enhance production capabilities, and attract high-budget productions. The perspectives generated at the eventsupport our efforts to foster innovation, drive investment, and strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a leading global destination for content creation.” Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council, said the retreat reaffirms the Council’s commitment to embracing innovative ideas that can create new value in the industry and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in media and entertainment.“The retreat provided a valuable platform to examine the evolving dynamics of the global film industry and how Dubai can further strengthen its position as a leading production hub. The event generated new ideasfor accelerating local content creation, boosting industry competitiveness, and attracting high-profile international productions. The dialogue also touched on the importance of deepening collaborations with major studios and acclaimed filmmakers, fostering an ecosystem that supports large-scale productions. Further, the discussions highlighted the transformative role of emerging technologies and advanced post-production services, reinforcing Dubai’s ambitions to lead filmmaking innovation on a global scale,” he added. The session also examined strategies to nurture homegrown talent, enhance training programmes, and attract international expertise. With demand for skilled professionals growing, industry leaders discussed ways to create a sustainable pipeline of creative talent. Filmmaking ecosystem As the Dubai Films and Games Commission takes on its role as the primary regulatory body for the film industry, the discussions addressed key aspects of this mandate. The session explored how regulatory frameworks can help streamline production processes, attract international collaborations, and provide filmmakers with the support needed to bring their ideas to life. Participants also discussedways to strengthenproduction of localcontent and enhancetheir global reach. Industry experts shared insights on international distribution partnerships, digital streaming platforms, and strategies to raise Dubai’s profile in the global film industry landscape. The Dubai Films and Games Commission was establishedpursuant to a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of a strategic realignment of governance in the media sector. Further to the decree, the Commission operating under the Dubai Media Council, took over the roles of the former Dubai Film and TV Commission. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the entity was restructured to serve as the primary regulatory body for Dubai’s film and gaming industries.