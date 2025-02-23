His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by the men’s and women’s teams of the Ministry of Defence during the DUBAI GAMES 2025be donated to charitable causes.

Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence, said: “HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s directive to donate the prize money won by the Ministry of Defence teams during the DUBAI GAMES 2025 to charity reflects his commitment to fostering a culture of giving, upholding the values of partnership and humanity, and honouring national duty.”

The Ministry of Defence’s men’s team claimed victory in the Battle of the Government for Men competition, while the women’s team secured second place in the Battle of the Government for Women competition, held at Dubai Festival City from 20 to 23 February 2025.

The decision underscores a commitment to supporting charitable initiatives that create meaningful, positive change in people's lives. It also reinforces social responsibility and unites collective efforts in service of the nation and its citizens.