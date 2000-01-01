His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that Dubai does not wait for the future, but believes in proactively and confidently moving towards it with rapid transformations that shrink the concept of time. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was attending Dubai Camp, a high-level government event that brought together a number of senior officials with the aim of boostingintegration of efforts among government entities, besides enhancing collaboration, anticipating future challenges, and shaping strategic roadmaps across diverse sectors. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added: “The discussions and sessions at Dubai Camp reflect Dubai's proactive approach to transforming future challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. The promising outcomes demonstrate the strong integration and cooperation among Dubai's institutions, solidifying our global competitiveness for the benefit of our nation and its citizens. Our aim is to remain at the forefront of human progress, ensuring our society excels in growth and quality of life, now and in the future.” His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), were among the attendees. Global benchmark His Highness Sheikh Hamdan stressed that Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, has established itself as a global model in government readiness for the future, demonstrating a strong ability to create a dynamic ecosystem of opportunities. “Dubai’s success is driven by an ambitious vision, and a firm belief that the future belongs to those with bold visions and strong determination.” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that team spirit and stronger collaboration among Dubai entities are fundamental pillars for achieving global leadership and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and future readiness. “Dubai’s ambitions know no bounds, and our journey towards the future will never cease. We don’t stop at challenges – rather we embrace them as catalysts for growth, to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Dubai will not just prepare for the future – wewill define it, setting new benchmarks of excellence. Our goal is to equip our government sector to unlock the vast potential that lies ahead,” HH Sheikh Hamdan said. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan added: “In Dubai, our government teams are united by a common goal – to serve thenation and make life better for everyone. Dubai Camp is more than just a gathering; it’s a space where ideas come together, collaboration grows stronger, and we prepare for the future with confidence. Our goal is simple: to ensure Dubai stays ahead, always ready for what’s next.” Fresh ideas, shared visions During the one-day event, government officials explored a series of scenarios as well as emerging trends, discussing the major transformations that will shape the government, economy, and society in the coming years. It was a space for open dialogue, fresh ideas, and shared visions, aimed at ensuring Dubai remains a global leader in adaptability, innovation, and progress. Participants were divided into working groups to develop strategic, forward-looking plans that address both foreseeable and unexpected challenges. The event also addressed ways to develop flexible, sustainable strategies that enhance Dubai’s capabilities to make the most of opportunities arising from rapid global developments. The DubaiCamp's agenda featured workshops and interactive discussions on strategic themes, including technological transformation, infrastructure, environment, community, climate resilience, smart cities, the sustainability of public services, and the economic and technological shifts major cities are having to contendwith. The sessions also delved into the impact of digital advancements, artificial intelligence, and big data on the future operations of governments.