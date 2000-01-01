Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launchedthe second edition of the #RamadanInDubai campaign.The innovative campaign is being implemented in partnership with a number of government, semi-government, and private sector entities in Dubai as part of a unified celebration of the Holy Month. #RamadanInDubai aims to showcase the city’s unique ambience and capture the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting authentic Emirati customs and traditions. By unitingthe efforts of various entities in Dubai, the campaign enhances the collective experience of Ramadan celebrations, bringingits vibrance and joyto people across the city. On this occasion, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, expressed her appreciation to all partners for their participation in the #RamadanInDubai campaign and their efforts to organise distinctive events and activities that enrich the Ramadanfestivities. The campaign supports the goals of the ‘Year of Community’ initiative, announced by the UAE leadership, to strengthencooperation, foster a sense of belonging, celebrateshared experiences, and preserve cultural heritage, Al Marri noted. “The second edition of the campaign reflects Dubai’s growing global profile as a model for diversity and inclusivity. It aligns with the city’s deeply rooted commitment to fostering tolerance, compassion, and coexistence while celebrating traditions passed down through generations,” Al Marri said. “Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, the campaign continues to bring together Ramadan initiatives and events under one umbrella, presenting them through innovative storytellingand creative engagement. By leveraging diverse platforms, it offers both local and global audiences a unique window into Dubai’s Ramadan festivities that bring people from all backgrounds together in a vibrant celebrationof generosity, togetherness and cultural traditions.The initiative also further reinforces Dubai’s status as a global destination offering distinctivecultural experiences,” Her Excellency added. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai,also expressed her appreciation for the strong collaboration and engagement of all campaign partners.She noted that this exemplary teamwork was key to the campaign’s success in its first edition last year. The spirit of collaboration remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s achievements across various fields, she said. “The campaign serves as a platform to bring together Ramadan celebrations across the city, creating an experience thatbrings alive the rich traditions of the Holy Month. As Dubai transforms into a breathtaking showcase of creativity and festivity, Brand Dubai is committed to capturing and presenting these celebrations in a way that reflects its cultural and spiritual significance. The media also plays a vital role in this journey, providing extensive coverage that shines a spotlight on the diverse cultural, religious, social, and sporting activities that make Ramadan in Dubai so memorable.” Key Partners Key partners in the second edition of the campaign include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Majid Al Futtaim, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai), Dubai Media, the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Expo City Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Museum of the Future, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Holding, Ferjan Dubai, and Dubai Sports Council. Brand Dubai, which is overseeing the campaign’s execution, will launch a series of initiatives to showcase the city’s unique Ramadan experiences across various media platforms. Additionally, It will also collaborate with partner entities to expand the celebrations with new initiatives.In partnership with RTA, Dubai’s roads will be transformed into a spectacle of light and colour, adorned with stunning Ramadan-themed decorations that enhance the city's festive ambience. In collaboration with GDRFA, visitors arriving in Dubai will receive a warm welcome with a special #RamadanInDubai stamp on their passports. Further, Brand Dubai will partner with Ferjan Dubai to launch the ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ competition, inviting residents to showcase their creativity by illuminating their homes and neighbourhoods with festive decorations that reflect the spirit of the Holy Month.Key mosques across the city will be illuminated with special projection displays as part of a Brand Dubai initiative. Citywide Celebration This year’s #RamadanInDubai campaign featuresa vibrant lineup of events and initiatives that evoke the distinctive spirit of the Holy Month. Visitors and residents can look forward to a diverse array of experiences, ranging from immersive cultural festivals and interactive heritage activations to captivating cultural performances and family-friendly entertainment. Iconic locations across the city will be enlivened with dazzling light installations, projection shows, and Ramadan markets featuring artisanal goods and flavours. Special iftar and suhoor at some of Dubai’s most breathtaking venues, alongside exclusive shopping promotions, extended mall hours, and curated retail experiences, will add to the excitement. Families can enjoy outdoor Ramadan-themed parks, storytelling sessions, and live cultural performances, while sports and wellness initiatives will encourage an active and balanced lifestyle during the month. Beyond the festivities, the campaign places a strong emphasis on giving back, with humanitarian initiatives that provide meals to those in need, support charitable causes, and encourage acts of kindness throughout the month. Community-driven programmes will engage people of all ages, from inspiring educational workshops to meaningful volunteering opportunities. The cherished Ramadan Cannon tradition will once again signal the time for iftar, with Dubai Police placing the cannon at eight fixed locations and 17 rotating sites across the city, ensuring more communities can experience this time-honoured tradition. Meanwhile, public spaces will be transformed into gathering points where people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to share in the warmth of the season. Blending culture, compassion, and celebration, #RamadanInDubai is set to make the Holy Month a time of reflection, unity, and unforgettable experiences.