Ramadan Nights Festival Embraces Essence Of The Holy Month
(5 March 2025)

  

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of its ‘Ramadan Nights’ Festival, aimed at showcasingthe values, customs, and traditions that definethe local community during Ramadan. The diverse programme allows residents and visitors to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the blessed month. This initiative aligns with the Authority’s commitment to social responsibility and supports the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ campaign, launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with several government and private entities to highlight the wide range ofevents taking place across the emirate throughout the season.

The festival’s agenda includes performances and engaging experiencesthat celebrateEmiratitraditions, hosted at various sites under the Authority’s management. Among these venues is Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, which welcomesvisitors from 14 to 23 March to engage inimmersiveculturalactivities. The Al Maktoum Courtyard will hostworkshops, including ‘Jewellery Design’ and ‘Misbaha Making,’ where participants will learn how to create misbahas using beads, wood, and precious stones. Additionally, they canparticipate in‘Dukhoon Making,’blendingunique fragrances, as well as several workshops in cooperation with The Knot, including ‘Candle Making’ and ‘Lantern Decoration,’ working with different painting techniques.

Meanwhile, Etihad Museum will present three creative workshopsevery Friday evening during the first three weeks of Ramadan. These include ‘Scent and Synesthesia’ in partnershipwith Oo La Lab, ‘Tablescaping and Poetry,’ which focuses onthe art of table arrangement inspired by Arabic poetry, and ‘Contemporary Henna,’which reinterprets regional and historical henna designs through a modernlens. Additionally, guests can explore permanent and temporary exhibitions and learn about the Union’s formation and key milestones in UAE history.

On 14 March, Al Safa Art & Design Library will host a poetry evening featuring a diverse lineup of poets, including Ahmed Al Asem, Amal Al Sahlawi, Najat Al Dhaheri, Musab Biroutieh, and Dareen Shubair, who will recite selections from their latest poetry collections, accompanied by oud player Yasser Rashad.On 15 March, Al Safa Art & Design Library will also feature a vibrantselection of artistic performances, including oud music, puppet theatre, and shadow play, alongside interactive creative workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of ancient Filipino script, refine their skills in palm frond weaving, delve into theart of dukhoon and perfumery, and a prayer rug-making workshop for children. The library will also feature a diverse selection of Emirati fashion design boutiques and F&B vendors.

The ‘Ramadan Nights’ programme at Hatta Heritage Village, running from 5 to 15 March, will offer a range of heritage showcasescelebratingthe culture of Hatta. Visitors can attend cultural and religious lectures, organised in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and enjoy Dubai Police’s K9 demonstrations alongside the ‘Officer Mansour and Officer Amina’ show. Additionally, Dubai Civil Defense will leadawareness sessions, complemented by the ‘Salem’ puppet show. ‘Bo Tabela’ performances will also take placein partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, alongside a traditional market featuringhandcrafted worksbylocal artisans.

As part of the festival, Dubai Culture, in cooperation with the Dubai Club for People of Determination, will present a Ramadan programme tailored for the club’s students, aimed at developing their skills and fostering creativity. This includes a series of interactive sessions covering handicrafts, perfumery,  candle making, the art of dukhoon, and Arabic calligraphy, supervised by Dubai Culture’s team across its various sites.

Furthermore, throughout the holy month, Dubai Culture will hold the sixth edition of its humanitarian initiative, ‘Ramadan Heroes,’in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent and talabat UAE. This driveencourages community members to contribute by donating iftar meals, food parcels, Eid clothing, and Zakat Al Fitr through the Ramadan Heroes virtual charity on talabat UAE. Aid will be securely and promptly delivered to beneficiaries in coordination with Emirates Red Crescent teams.

